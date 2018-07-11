Fantasy Live Podcast: Alex Gelhar's goodbye

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as LeSean McCoy is being accused of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and taking PED's (6:38). Per Buccaneers.com Adam Humphries is "well entrenched" as a slot receiver for the Bucs (8:10). The crew also discusses their roster reset of the AFC East (12:53). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (54:37) Like, Share, Subscribe!