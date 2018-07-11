Fantasy Live Podcast: Alex Gelhar's goodbye

Published: Jul 11, 2018 at 09:18 AM

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as LeSean McCoy is being accused of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and taking PED's (6:38). Per Buccaneers.com Adam Humphries is "well entrenched" as a slot receiver for the Bucs (8:10). The crew also discusses their roster reset of the AFC East (12:53). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (54:37) Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below:

