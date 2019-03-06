Fantasy Live: Free Agency FrenZone

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the podcast studio for a new edition of the Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start up with the biggest news of the week, like Antonio Brown possibly being traded by Friday and reports saying Kyler Murray had sub-par combine interviews (2:53). Next, the trio goes over Around The NFL's top 101 free agent list and who will have the greatest fantasy impact (16:30). Lastly, the group wraps up the show by discussing the new Game Of Thrones trailer that dropped (31:00).
LISTEN to the podcast below:
SUBSCRIBE on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play
[](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>
A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'
Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'
A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.