Fantasy Live: Free Agency FrenZone

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the podcast studio for a new edition of the Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start up with the biggest news of the week, like Antonio Brown possibly being traded by Friday and reports saying Kyler Murray had sub-par combine interviews (2:53). Next, the trio goes over Around The NFL's top 101 free agent list and who will have the greatest fantasy impact (16:30). Lastly, the group wraps up the show by discussing the new Game Of Thrones trailer that dropped (31:00).