Fantasy Live: Draft SZN Salt

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio to record a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast for the start of Week 1! The guys get into the news of the week such as LeSean McCoy signing with the Chiefs and Jerick McKinnon missing an entire season again (4:10). Next up, the trio wraps up fantasy draft season by giving you the things they've learned, players that went hot or cold on and things they need to remember for next season's drafts (22:48). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham went over potential waiver wire additions (42:20).
