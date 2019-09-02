Fantasy Live: Draft SZN Salt

Published: Sep 02, 2019 at 06:20 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio to record a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast for the start of Week 1! The guys get into the news of the week such as LeSean McCoy signing with the Chiefs and Jerick McKinnon missing an entire season again (4:10). Next up, the trio wraps up fantasy draft season by giving you the things they've learned, players that went hot or cold on and things they need to remember for next season's drafts (22:48). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham went over potential waiver wire additions (42:20).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather 

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. 
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
news

Move The Sticks: Teams doing the best job of converting players into second contracts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Does Christian McCaffrey crack the top 10 after battling injuries over the last two seasons? And who holds the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW