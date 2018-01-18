Fantasy LIVE: Coach Speak: False Fantasy Narratives

 Skip to main content
The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to preview Championship Sunday (3:20) and discuss the latest NFL news, including Todd Haley out as the OC in Pittsburgh (20:15). The guys also continue their discussion on the coach speak that might have ruined your fantasy teams in 2017 (30:45). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (52:50). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

