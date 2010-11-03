Fantasy leaguers shouldn't be hasty and drop Moss

M.F.: Glad to help! Foster is an absolute no-brainer, so your decision boils to Rice, Hillis and Blount. I also find it hard to put Rice on the pine, but how do you bench Hillis right now? He's become a featured runner for the Browns and a rock-solid starter for fantasy owners. Hillis is on pace for better than 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. Despite his size, he's also on pace for better than 60 catches and over 400 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. Compare that to Rice, who is on pace for over 1,100 rushing yards but only 55 catches, 320 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. Rice also has a tougher matchup in Week 9, facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Unless you can deal Hillis to improve a weaker part of your team, I'd start him ahead of Rice. At quarterback, I'd start Brady over Ryan based on the matchups. He faces a Browns defense that's allowing an average of close to 15 fantasy points per game to signal-callers.