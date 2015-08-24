Fantasy Instant Debate: Who's the No. 1 overall pick?

It's always been Le'Veon Bell for me, even when he was slated to miss three games with a suspension. What we saw from Bell last season was frankly an insane ceiling. The pace he maintained over the second half of the season was a historically ridiculous run in PPR leagues. I want that trump card advantage over the field when it comes to my RB1. I have confidence in myself that I can compile a team that can withstand the loss of Bell for now only two games. If anything, seeing DeAngelo Williams looking spry and healthy in the preseason has only hardened my stance on Bell as the top pick. Williams is an obvious target to get through the Bell-less weeks, but you could also opt for a strong early season pick that might fade down the stretch, such as Rashad Jennings and Tre Mason. Fantasy football is a weekly game, and less about season-long point totals. As such, losing Bell for a portion of the season is less important than securing a weekly trump card at the game's most important position. You can sacrifice two games for that.