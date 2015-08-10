Fantasy instant debate: What to watch in preseason?

I'll be honest, I'm just happy that football in general is back, even if it's only preseason games for the next few weeks. But if you're really going to twist my arm and make me peg down the one thing that I'm most interested in for the first week of preseason, it has to be ... wait for it ... the New York Jets! No seriously, I'm interested to see what transpires here and for good reason. The top three fantasy players on the Jets all currently have ADPs of Round 10 or later which presents some sneaky fantasy value for drafters looking for late-round bargains. Wide receivers Brandon Marshall (Round 10 ADP) and Eric Decker (Round 15 ADP) each have top-10 fantasy finishes in two of the last three seasons. The production of Marshall (ankle, ribs) and Decker (hamstring) was hampered by lingering injuries last season, so a bounce-back is not out of the question. Runing back Chris Ivory (Round 10 ADP) was NFL.com's RB19 last year in standard scoring and early whispers out of training camp point to him running away with the lead back role. Add 6-foot-5 sophomore tight end Jace Amaro to the mix of targets for quarterback Geno Smith to sling to, and this could be a very interesting offense for fantasy fans. The Jets take on the Lions this Thursday in their first exhibition game, and I'll be watching closely to see how the new offense is shaping for Gang Green.