Fantasy instant debate: What's best for Chris Johnson?

For all the hate thrown CJ2K's way, since 2008 he is second to only Adrian Peterson in rushing yards, and is the only back to post six straight 1,000 yard seasons during that span. For Johnson to work both on a team and in fantasy lineups, he's going to have to be motivated and have holes to run through, which is why I think he'd thrive in Atlanta. Sure, the Falcons signed Steven Jackson last season, but he's coming off an injury-plagued 2013 campaign and has almost 3,000 more yards on his tires than Johnson. The explosive potential of Julio Jones, Roddy White and CJ in the same lineup would be terrifying for opposing defensive coordinators. Plus, with Johnson playing at least nine games a season on fast tracks in domes (eight in the Georgia Dome, one in the Superdome) he could post his most productive season since he earned his nickname back in 2009.