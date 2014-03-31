Fantasy instant debate: What's best for Chris Johnson?

Chris Johnson isn't expected to be on the Titans roster this season. What would be the best landing spot for his fantasy value?
- Michael Fabiano NFL.com Senior Fantasy Editor
Jets could keep CJ afloat
Chris Johnson's best fantasy move would be to remain in Tennessee, but that doesn't seem likely to happen. When we look at the backfield situations around the league, I don't see one that could offer him a true featured role. The Jets, who were reportedly interested in Maurice Jones-Drew, would offer the most realistic chance for Johnson to retain some fantasy value. He would be the favorite to start ahead of Chris Ivory, who was an average runner last season, while Bilal Powell would move to third on the depth chart. Regardless, C2JK will be no more than a middling RB2 in 2014.
- Alex Gelhar NFL.com Writer
Johnson should land in Falcons' nest
For all the hate thrown CJ2K's way, since 2008 he is second to only Adrian Peterson in rushing yards, and is the only back to post six straight 1,000 yard seasons during that span. For Johnson to work both on a team and in fantasy lineups, he's going to have to be motivated and have holes to run through, which is why I think he'd thrive in Atlanta. Sure, the Falcons signed Steven Jackson last season, but he's coming off an injury-plagued 2013 campaign and has almost 3,000 more yards on his tires than Johnson. The explosive potential of Julio Jones, Roddy White and CJ in the same lineup would be terrifying for opposing defensive coordinators. Plus, with Johnson playing at least nine games a season on fast tracks in domes (eight in the Georgia Dome, one in the Superdome) he could post his most productive season since he earned his nickname back in 2009.
- Marcas Grant NFL.com Fantasy Editor
Johnson should Buc up
In some ways, Chris Johnson is a victim of his own success. After topping 2,000 yards in just his second season, everything else has been a disappointment. Despite that, he's been a top 20 fantasy back in each of his six NFL seasons. Still, he'll be a platoon player in 2014 regardless of where he suits up. But if that place is Tampa Bay, he could have some nice fantasy appeal. Doug Martin underacheived while healthy last season and it's unknown how he'll rebound in 2014. Plus, with Jeff Tedford calling plays for the Bucs, Johnson could slot into a dynamic role similar to what a young, healthy Jahvid Best played for Tedford at California.
- Jason Smith NFL.com Fantasy Analyst
Johnson's future is for the birds
Wherever Chris Johnson goes, he's going to be in a time share. Teams can't afford to give him the football on early downs and be faced with 3rd-and-9 every series hoping at some point he'll break one. So 10-15 overall touches per game is his ceiling. Knowing he's now a flex at best, there are two teams that would keep him relevant.
The Falcons could offer him some dangerous opportunities in a wide open offense against which teams can't stack the box. You'd once again hold your breath when he's in the game due to his potential for explosion, and you need to take snaps away from Steven Jackson in order to keep him healthy.
The other fit - which would go against the grain a bit - is Arizona. How about complementing the speed of Andre Ellington with Johnson's? Ellington needs to be spelled due to his size, so why not? Every play could see the danger of a 75-yard TD run.