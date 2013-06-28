Fantasy Instant Debate: What about Tom Brady?

If this were a "mortal" quarterback, I would have likely dropped him out of the top 10 -- but this is Tom Brady. The man has found success throwing the football to the likes of Deion Branch, David Givens, Troy Brown and Jabar Gaffney. That's not exactly a list of the who's-who among fantasy wide receivers. Sure, his chance of throwing for 5,000 yards has diminished, and a decline in touchdowns is possible (if not likely). But you can sign me up for Brady if I'm getting 4,500 yards and 30 total scores from him. With that being said, I did move Tom Terrific down from the No. 3 overall quarterback to No. 5 behind Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Cam Newton. And with the depth at the quarterback position being what it is this season, I can see Brady falling into the fourth or fifth round.