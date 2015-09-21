Fantasy instant debate: Trust the fantasy veterans?

Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Smith stand out to me. Almost all of the Arizona pass catchers nearly double their fantasy points per game when Carson Palmer plays versus when he sits over the last two years. With Palmer playing, and currently scoring as the QB3 in fantasy, we want shares of his top pass catchers. You could see on film last year that Larry Fitzgerald was far from finished. With Bruce Arians moving Fitzgerald to a more full-time slot receiver role, he'll feast on plus-matchups all season. We just witnessed his best game of the season, but he's in consideration for your WR2 spot every week. Steve Smith will be among the most targeted wide receivers every week this season. If for nothing else than attrition's sake alone. Until, and even likely after, Breshad Perriman hits the field, the Ravens have no one else to throw to. His target level gives him a safe floor, but he'll be a volatile producer given his age and the overall inefficiency of the Baltimore passing attack. You still want him on your roster, and will start him in good matchups.