Fantasy instant debate: Top training camp battles

While no savvy fantasy owner is even close to considering the victor of Buffalo's quarterback camp clash to lead their squad this season, the Bills will unfortunately be forced to. We must come to terms with the fact that the outcome of this battle will affect the production of a handful of prominent names in fantasy football. Matt Cassel's notably poor showing in offseason workouts did nothing but damage his stock in this showdown between signal-callers. Tyrod Taylor, while reportedly a "lock" to make the roster, has never started an NFL game in his career. And we all saw what happened with EJ Manuel last season -- he was eventually spelled by Kyle Orton. The new coaching regime in Buffalo seems willing to give Manuel another shot, though. There is no denying that Buffalo's offense boasts star-studded stature: Three-time Pro-Bowl running back LeSean McCoy is set for a huge workload; healthy and freakishly talented wideout Sammy Watkins stands poised to make waves in his second season; the league's second-highest paid tight end, Charles Clay, is looking to live up to his big pay day and receiver Percy Harvin is seeking a re-emergence as more than just a "gadget" player. But if the guy delivering the ball doesn't pull his weight, the value of the weapons around him will certainly be handicapped.