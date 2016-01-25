Fantasy Instant Debate: Top lessons from 2015

We do a lot of research all offseason, and fall in love with certain players whose talent or situation pops off of our computer screens. Based on this research, we often expect coaches to do the right thing and let these players shine. But that's not the case. They have more information than us (practices, meetings, etc), and are also going to do what they want, not what the fantasy community wants. Take Ameer Abdullah. He rocketed up fantasy draft boards after blowing up the NFL Scouting Combine and making ankle-breaking highlights in the preseason. The reasoning for his ascension was that his talent and athleticism would trump the team's commitment to veteran Joique Bell, but as we all learned, that was far from the case. There will always be Ameer Abdullahs in fantasy, and I'm not advocating we stop taking risks on talented players. But the lesson I've learned is to not trust coaches to make what seems like a rational decision to us on the outside. Had I accepted that truth earlier and taken what the Lions did on the field early on as a sign of what was to come, I could have moved on from Abdullah earlier than I did in most leagues.