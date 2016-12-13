Fantasy Instant Debate: Start Adrian Peterson?

Hard pass. There are plenty of nostalgic memories to cloud your mind and convince you to play Adrian Peterson should he return for Week 16 against the Packers. However, there's little logical reason to make such a move. First, let's address one of the prevailing lessons 2016 has tried to teach us: beware overconfident injury optimism. Consider the cases of Jamaal Charles, Dion Lewis and Thomas Rawls. Much like anyone who chased the delayed injury gratification with these three backs, those expecting instant returns from a 31-year old Adrian Peterson -- whom we have not seen since Week 2 -- will be surely be disappointed. If your case for playing Peterson includes any "he's a cyborg" analysis, please reconsider. Peterson already showed he was not immune to the horrific conditions of the Vikings rushing attack brought on by the depleted offensive line when he took his 31 carries in Weeks 1 and 2 for a whopping 50 yards. Be rational about this. He's an aging back who has averaged 3.24 yards per carry going back to Week 10 of last year in an all-time bad rushing offense. But hey, at least he's coming off a long injury absence.