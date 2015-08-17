Fantasy instant debate: Most impressive preseason?

Teddy Bridgewater has a passer rating of 105.4 through the Vikings first two preseason games with 12 completions on 14 attempts for 130 yards. Although he has yet to throw a touchdown pass, he also has yet to toss an interception and has made great, quick decisions on throws from the pocket and displayed astounding accuracy on many of his attempts. Take this laser to Jarius Wright from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay for example. Even with two Bucs' defenders dangerously close to Wright, Bridgewater deposits the ball where only his receiver can get it and knows there is nothing but open space in front of him. Wright does the rest of the work taking a short 5-yard pass up the sideline for a 26-yard gain -- the longest completion for Brigdewater of the preseason.