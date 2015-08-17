Fantasy instant debate: Most impressive preseason?

Who impressed you most in the first full week of the preseason?
- Alex Gelhar NFL Media Writer/Editor
Restore the roar in Cincy
As I mentioned in my epic Week 1 preseason fantasy takeaways, the Bengals offense looked gooooood. Yes, I'm aware it's the preseason, but the wealth of dynamic options Andy Dalton has at his disposal was evident on the very first drive. Three different players touched the ball on the first three plays (Tyler Eifert, Jeremy Hill, A.J. Green) and each play resulted in a first down. This team is so loaded at the skill positions that Giovani Bernard didn't see a snap with the first team offense, but started as the punt returner. If this offense can stay healthy and protect Dalton from having the game rely solely on his arm, there could be a load of fantasy points to be had in Cincy.
- Marcas Grant NFL Media Fantasy Editor
Bridging the gap
Yes it was the second game of the preseason for Teddy Bridgewater, but the second-year quarterback continues to look like he's ready to make the leap. The Vikings signal caller is 12-of-14 for 130 yards and while he hasn't thrown a touchdown, he also hasn't tossed an interception. More importantly, he's looked even more comfortable in the offense and was adept at spreading the ball around to a multitude of receivers. With Jameis Winston struggling on the other side, Bridgewater's performance was even more notable. But he's already put two quality games on the board and looks like he could challenge to be a top 10 quarterback in 2015.
- Matt Franciscovich NFL Media Associate Fantasy Editor
It's Teddy time
Teddy Bridgewater has a passer rating of 105.4 through the Vikings first two preseason games with 12 completions on 14 attempts for 130 yards. Although he has yet to throw a touchdown pass, he also has yet to toss an interception and has made great, quick decisions on throws from the pocket and displayed astounding accuracy on many of his attempts. Take this laser to Jarius Wright from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay for example. Even with two Bucs' defenders dangerously close to Wright, Bridgewater deposits the ball where only his receiver can get it and knows there is nothing but open space in front of him. Wright does the rest of the work taking a short 5-yard pass up the sideline for a 26-yard gain -- the longest completion for Brigdewater of the preseason.
Bridgewater's action thus far has been limited, but he's made the most of his reps and has shown efficiency, accuracy and poise as the Vikings field general. And remember that his success has come without Adrian Peterson stepping foot on the gridiron, so opposing defenses have yet to deal with that threat. If Teddy Two Gloves continues to consistently succeed the way he has, there is no doubt that he will up the fantasy value of his surrounding weapons (Mike Wallace, Charles Johnson, Jarius Wright, Kyle Rudolph, Adrian Peterson) and will force us to flirt with the idea of labeling him a QB1 when the regular season kicks off.
- Matt Harmon NFL Media Associate Fantasy Editor
Fly, Eagles Fly
My answer is more of a "what" than a "who." From the haze of preseason action absorbed this weekend, the Eagles offense stood out the most as an impressive memory. Jordan Matthews looked excellent in his role as a big slot receiver. Expect to see plenty of targets for him on routes out of the slot, which will help pay off his high ADP. Their newest receiver, Nelson Agholor, was also quite impressive in his own right. As a pure player, Agholor offers exactly what the Eagles lost in Jeremy Maclin, although he will not match the veteran's 2014 production in Year 1.
Ryan Mathews also looked quite good on two carries in the absence of DeMarco Murray. This year, to me, Mathews is one of those guys that has major upside in the event of a Murray injury, but also standalone value. I'm buying him whether I take Murray or not, especially since that offensive line looked good. Mark Sanchez did just about everything he could to torpedo the unit. He routinely missed passes, and forced Matthews and Agholor to display all their talent to make receptions. Just a reminder how undervalued Sam Bradford is in drafts. If he stays healthy, he'll excel with Matthews' and Agholor's short passing game acumen. As we've seen plenty of times before, including Sanchez on Sunday, even when the Eagles' quarterbacks play below average football they can still rack up fantasy points.