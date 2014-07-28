Fantasy instant debate: Marshawn Lynch's holdout

Players in general might not like training camp and preseason games, but they're in place for a reason. It's important to get in some work against live competition -- even if it's your own teammates. That said, if we start getting into games with no sign of Beast Mode, I'm going to start sliding him down the board. If we get to the third preseason game and Lynch hasn't reported, I'll certainly slide him out of the first round. Considering the history of running backs who have held out, I'd be more likely to let Lynch be someone else's problem.