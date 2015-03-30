Fantasy instant debate: Is Calvin Johnson still No. 1?

I'm not quite ready to move on from Megatron as the No. 1 WR in fantasy just yet. Injuries derailed his 2014 campaign, and yet he still posted over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. From 2011-2013, Johnson finished first, first and third among wideouts. When it comes to taking the first player off the board at a given position, more so than anything else I want to mitigate my risk and get the player with the highest floor, as well as a high ceiling. In essence, Megatron missed seven games in 2014 (I'm counting the games where he was largely a decoy), yet still finished in the top 15. That's about as high of a floor as you'll find among the wide receivers, which is why I'd still likely take him as the first choice at his position.