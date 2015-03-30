Fantasy instant debate: Is Calvin Johnson still No. 1?

Calvin Johnson didn't have a typical Megatron season in 2014. Should he still be the first wide receiver off the board in 2015 fantasy drafts or is there a new wideout we should have our eyes on?
- Michael Fabiano NFL Media Senior Fantasy Analyst
Change at the top
I still have Megatron ranked among the top five wide receivers in fantasy football, but he is no longer my number one. That distinction now goes to Antonio Brown, who is coming off a career season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's durable, consistent and one of the main cogs in a powerful pass attack. Brown has late first-round value in all drafts.
- James Koh NFL Fantasy LIVE Host/NFL Media Reporter
The case for ODB
Megatron could still mess around and be the top wideout in fantasy, he's still a complete freak. Antonio, Jordy and Dez are also excellent choices, but if I may, let me make a case for Odell Beckham Jr. With 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns, the guy was the fifth-highest scoring WR last year in just 11 games ... as a rookie.
Old Dirty smashed. Old Dirty was legendary. And the scary thing is Old Dirty can do more. We know about Eli Manning's tunnel vision, Victor Cruz comes back meaning more space for ODB, and the NFC East is a veritable train wreck against the pass. If Beckham Jr. starts 16 games, 1,700 yards and 15 scores are well within reach.
- Alex Gelhar NFL Media Writer/Editor
Still the one
I'm not quite ready to move on from Megatron as the No. 1 WR in fantasy just yet. Injuries derailed his 2014 campaign, and yet he still posted over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. From 2011-2013, Johnson finished first, first and third among wideouts. When it comes to taking the first player off the board at a given position, more so than anything else I want to mitigate my risk and get the player with the highest floor, as well as a high ceiling. In essence, Megatron missed seven games in 2014 (I'm counting the games where he was largely a decoy), yet still finished in the top 15. That's about as high of a floor as you'll find among the wide receivers, which is why I'd still likely take him as the first choice at his position.
- Marcas Grant NFL Media Fantasy Editor
Get down with Brown
Megatron's had a good run and while his stay among the elite receivers is far from over, I can't see going anywhere other than Antonio Brown as the top receiver in the draft. In the past two seasons, Brown has averaged 120 receptions, 1,598 yards and 10 touchdowns. Considering he'll be only 27 when the season begins and the Steelers are still auditioning No. 2 receiver prospects, I expect Brown to continue to be productive. Oh, and if Le'Veon Bell is suspended at the start of the season (as many believe), there could be even more touches for Brown. That's certainly not a bad thing.