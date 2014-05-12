Fantasy instant debate: Immediate impact rookies

To me, it's all about opportunity and right now no rookie is going to have more opportunities than Bishop Sankey in Tennessee. Incumbent lead back Shonn Greene is going to miss all of the team's organized team activities with knee surgery, which means Sankey will have that much more time to entrench himself as the back most deserving of the starting role on the roster. And even once Greene returns, Sankey figures to be getting plenty of touches to help the Titans move the chains. As of right now, he has low-end RB2 value, which could increase as the season approaches.