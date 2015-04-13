 Skip to main content
Advertising

Fantasy instant debate: Draft a second quarterback?

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 05:17 AM

There are plenty of ways to handle quarterbacks in fantasy drafts - you can wait on one or you can draft one early. But with so much depth at the position, do you prefer to draft a second quarterback or play the waiver wire for byes/injuries?

  • !
  • Michael Fabiano NFL Media Senior Fantasy Analyst

  • Depends on who's No. 1

Honestly, this all depends on who I draft as my No. 1 quarterback. If Peyton Manning or Drew Brees falls to me in the fifth round, for example, I'd likely take just one quarterback. On the flip side, I'm more likely to take a second quarterback if my No. 1 is a third-tier player such as Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Tony Romo or Matt Ryan. This will also determine whether I take a second tight end, because I always draft five running backs and five wide receivers in a standard NFL.com league.

  • !
  • Alex Gelhar NFL Media Writer/Editor

  • Only if there's no sure thing

The last several years I've tended to wait on the position and grab a guy I'm high on, but then back him up with a second arm for my bench. Unless I have one of the sure-things in Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck or now Russell Wilson, I definitely want a security net in case my first choice doesn't pan out. For instance, a trendy later-round quarterback that I (and I'm sure plenty of others) will target in 2015 is Ryan Tannehill. If I were to grab him late, I'd probably try to pair him with a more established veteran like Tony Romo or Philip Rivers to hedge my bets and protect my fantasy team from being mired in a quarterback-less drought for much of the season. Or, if I take a safe but unspectacular veteran like Romo or Rivers as my top choice, I'll go for upside behind him with a Teddy Bridgewater-type.

  • !
  • Marcas Grant NFL Media Fantasy Editor

  • Seeking waiver wire heroes

I've never truly been patient enough to wait on a quarterback, in which case I end up with a player that I'm confident I can start week-in and week-out. In which case, I hopefully only need a second quarterback for one week. Looking at last season's final quarterback totals, there was nearly a 48-point differential between the top QB (Aaron Rodgers) and the No. 5 signal-caller (Ben Roethlisberger). Meanwhile, the difference between the 10th quarterback (Eli Manning) and the 19th (Alex Smith) was just 49.50 points. There should be plenty of lower-tier quarterbacks floating around the waiver wire when I need one, it's just about finding the best matchup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots' Eliot Wolf expected to be in charge of personnel department

Eliot Wolf is expected to be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster while working closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo, NFL network insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

C.J. Stroud: Fellow first-round QB Bryce Young dealt with issues 'out of his control' in Year 1 with Panthers

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled through a trying first season with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the league's worst record at 2-15. Fellow 2023 first-round pick C.J. Stroud believes Young was put in a bad spot as a rookie, given the state of the offense that was around him, and that blame for his lack of first-year success lies elsewhere.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Adam Rank predicts five modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. Is Antonio Gates a mortal lock? Who else makes the cut?
news

Andy Reid had former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talk to offense ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII availability that he had Eric Bieniemy in to talk to the offense before the AFC Championship Game, and the former Chiefs OC's voice clearly resonates with the club after one season away in Washington.