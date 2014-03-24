Fantasy instant debate: DeSean Jackson's future

The Jets, Raiders and Patriots have all been linked to varying degrees with Jackson, but the Jets make the most sense fantasy-wise. Geno Smith has the arm to get it to Jackson at any point on the field, and he would come in immediately as the most dangerous weapon on the team. Would the Patriots rely on him like the Jets would? With Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski there are a few mouths to feed already. The Raiders have too many moving parts as they'll be breaking in a new QB in addition to trying to meld the rest of their off-season acquisitions. New York's pass-catching corps has nothing outside of Eric Decker, and let's face it, he's not going to stretch defenses like Jackson would. The Jets covet Jackson and were he to suddenly start catching passes from Michael Vick, his value may even increase.