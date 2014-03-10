Fantasy Instant Debate: Decker, Edelman or Nicks?

Eric Decker is going to come with the biggest warning label as he will likely take a step down going from Peyton Manning to another quarterback. Though, all will not be lost if he went to Andy Luck and Indianapolis. But honestly, I'm not concerned about him at all this season. Sure, his production might take a dip outside of Denver. Pretty much anybody would. But Decker had eight touchdown receptions during his second season. When he played with Tim Tebow. So I'm not going to let the quarterback change worry me too much. If anything, I would imagine most of the folks in your league will end up fearing Decker will struggle and thus, you might have yourself a nice little bargain.