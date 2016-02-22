Fantasy Instant Debate: Combine position groups

As has been the case over the past couple of seasons, there's a lot of buzz about this year's group of wide receivers. But with an increasing lack of depth at the running back position, I'm curious to see which rushers separate themselves from the pack this week. There's little doubt that Ezekiel Elliott is poised to be the first running back off the board, but what happens after that? Derrick Henry will need to prove that he has the agility to be more than a downhill runner. Kenneth Dixon will be trying to prove that he's a three-down back who could end up as the second running back drafted. Players like Devontae Booker, Paul Perkins and more all have a chance to gain some added attention. Considering the dearth of running backs going in the early rounds of way-too-early mock drafts, it would be nice to start rebuilding the position.