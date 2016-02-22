Fantasy Instant Debate: Combine position groups

- Michael Fabiano NFL Media Senior Fantasy Analyst
Seeking the next David Johnson?
I'm almost always most interested in the running backs, and for good reason. The position is thin ... very thin. It needs another David Johnson. Actually, it could use a few more David Johnsons. Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry are going to be the two biggest names, but we've learned not to always lean on the "big names" (Bishop Sankey, Melvin Gordon). As a result, I'll be looking at the Jordan Howards of the Combine. Alex Collins and Paul Perkins will also be worth watching. Heck, I'll even be keeping an eye out on the physical freak that is Terron Beckham. Your preparation for 2016 fantasy football drafts starts here, friends.
- Alex Gelhar NFL Media Writer/Editor
Which RBs can make the leap?
I'll be keeping an eye on the wide receivers and their 40 times, but I'll be watching the running backs more closely. The transition from college to pro as a running back is easier than as a wide receiver, which generally leads to running backs having more fantasy success earlier in their career. Last year, we had two rookie rushers (Todd Gurley, David Johnson) finish among the top eight scorers at their position, with only one rookie wide receiver (Amari Cooper) in the top 25. Part of that was obviously the draft class, which suffered several injuries (Kevin White, Phillip Dorsett, Ty Montgomery, etc), but it also speaks to how much more nuanced the wide receiver position is at the NFL level. This is why I'll be watching guys like Kenneth Dixon, Alex Collins, Devontae Booker, Paul Perkins and C.J. Prosise (among others) to see who might have sleeper potential if drafted by the right team.
- Marcas Grant NFL Media Fantasy Editor
Looking for RB depth
As has been the case over the past couple of seasons, there's a lot of buzz about this year's group of wide receivers. But with an increasing lack of depth at the running back position, I'm curious to see which rushers separate themselves from the pack this week. There's little doubt that Ezekiel Elliott is poised to be the first running back off the board, but what happens after that? Derrick Henry will need to prove that he has the agility to be more than a downhill runner. Kenneth Dixon will be trying to prove that he's a three-down back who could end up as the second running back drafted. Players like Devontae Booker, Paul Perkins and more all have a chance to gain some added attention. Considering the dearth of running backs going in the early rounds of way-too-early mock drafts, it would be nice to start rebuilding the position.
- Adam Rank NFL Media Writer
Eyeing RB prospects
I'm going to watch the running back position. Because I want to know which running back I'm going to go gaga for and overdraft this season. My feeling is that it's going to be Ezekiel Elliott. He's one of those bruising running backs who carried the ball a ton for the Buckeyes. What I will be looking for specifically is his 40 time. My guess is that he isn't exactly swift and folks will start to talk about how he doesn't have the speed to play in the NFL. Which is just crazy talk.
And I will also keep an eye on Derrick Henry, too. Because he towered over Mark Ingram during the coin toss of the national championship game. I'm pretty intrigued to see what his measurables are all about.
My prediction is that I draft both of these dudes in leagues next year.