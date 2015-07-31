Fantasy injury tracker: Training camp edition

Victor Cruz, WR, NYG

Injury: Knee/torn patellar tendon

Severity: High

Analysis: Cruz has been nothing but optimistic regarding his recovery from a serious injury -- a torn patellar tendon -- that he suffered less than 10 months ago in a Week 6 game against the Eagles. The fact that he won't be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list is a great sign and his teammate CB Prince Amukamura recently said Cruz looks "faster now than he did before". But as fantasy owners, we must remain skeptical until more is known about how his knee can hold up in live game situations, information which should be revealed as training camp progresses. If Cruz does get some playing time in preseason games without setbacks we'll be watching closely as he could come as a huge bargain in drafts if he's able to perform like his old self.