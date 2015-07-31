Fantasy injury tracker: Training camp edition

With the start of training camp naturally comes an influx of status updates on players' health. From fantasy stars who are recovering from serious tendon tears suffered within the last year to guys who underwent offseason surgery to even the more minor hamstring tweaks, we've got you covered on every ailment you need to be aware of as you prepare for fantasy football drafts. So while you're enjoying "summertime, and the livin's easy," remember that things aren't so peachy for NFL players doing work to get prepped for the season. Keep it locked here for weekly injury updates on your favorite fantasy studs so you can stay a step ahead of your league-mates as training camp ramps up its intensity with each passing day.
Joique Bell, RB, DET
Injury: Knee, Achilles
Severity: Moderate
Analysis: Bell missed OTAs in June as he recovered from offseason procedures on his knee and Achilles which raised some questions about his conditioning leading up to training camp. It was reported this week that the running back will begin camp on the PUP list as he continues to recover. His prediction that he will rush for over 1,200 yards however, leads one to believe that he is not worried about being in tip-top shape by the time the season opener against the Chargers comes around. Bell's progress in camp is worth watching both for his fantasy value and that of rookie runner Ameer Abdullah, who is a popular sleeper candidate in fantasy circles this summer. Bell recorded a career-high 860 rush yards last season.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
Injury: Hamstring
Severity: Low
Analysis: During OTA's last month, it seemed like hamstring issues were the flavor of the week among wideouts. Benjamin was a victim of this circumstance but that's all in the past as he reported to training camp at 100 percent. The big sophomore wideout made waves in fantasy circles a season ago and will look to build upon his early success (73-1,008-9) in his second season. He is currently being selected in the fourth round of NFL.com fantasy drafts.
Sam Bradford, QB, PHI
Injury: Knee/torn ACL
Severity: Moderate
Analysis: Bradford is recovering from his second ACL tear in as many seasons, to the same knee no less. But all recent reports point to the 27-year-old signal caller being ready to rock when Philadelphia opens camp in the coming days. As long as Bradford remains healthy and suffers no setbacks in training camp he should be considered the favorite to start at quarterback in the Eagles prolific offense over Mark Sanchez. In his last full season with the Rams (2012) Bradford averaged just 13.9 fantasy points per game. He brings sleeper value as a QB2 to draft boards this year as long as he is 100 percent.
Victor Cruz, WR, NYG
Injury: Knee/torn patellar tendon
Severity: High
Analysis: Cruz has been nothing but optimistic regarding his recovery from a serious injury -- a torn patellar tendon -- that he suffered less than 10 months ago in a Week 6 game against the Eagles. The fact that he won't be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list is a great sign and his teammate CB Prince Amukamura recently said Cruz looks "faster now than he did before". But as fantasy owners, we must remain skeptical until more is known about how his knee can hold up in live game situations, information which should be revealed as training camp progresses. If Cruz does get some playing time in preseason games without setbacks we'll be watching closely as he could come as a huge bargain in drafts if he's able to perform like his old self.
Todd Gurley, RB, STL
Injury: Knee/torn ACL
Severity: Moderate
Analysis: The Rams recently confirmed that their 10th overall pick from the 2015 draft, running back Todd Gurley, would open camp on the team's active roster and will participate in team practices. On account of this news, Gurley's ADP should rise a bit as the season draws closer. Only about nine months removed from a torn ACL, Gurley is a favorite among fantasy circles to put up big numbers in his first pro season, but since there is no reason for the Rams to rush the rookie into action, expectations should be tempered some. Tre Mason may still get the "lion's share" of carries early on which may fleece some of Gurley's draft value. This is certainly a running back camp battle to pay attention to.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
Injury: Leg strain
Severity: Low
Analysis: The sophomore runner is the clear-cut heir to veteran Frank Gore's lead back duties in San Francisco. A cause for minor concern though, as Carlos Hyde was placed on the Non Football Injury (NFI) list this week with a non-serious leg strain. Although Hyde missed some practice time during OTAs with the same injury last month, his ailment has never been considered to be an issue.
Brandon LaFell, WR, NE
Injury: Foot
Severity: Low
Analysis: LaFell was seen in a walking boot during the team's OTA sessions in June but had reportedly shed the footwear earlier this month. Still, New England placed him on the PUP list to begin training camp. It's likely just a precaution for a minor issue but don't expect to receive any clarity on the subject from the Patriots' camp until preseason games draw near. Since LaFell was a top 25 fantasy wideout just a season ago, his status should be followed closely.
Darren McFadden, RB, DAL
Injury: Hamstring
Severity: Low
Analysis: The Cowboys backfield battle cleared up a bit when the team announced on Thursday that McFadden was being added to the PUP list due to a hamstring injury. Talk about starting off on the wrong foot (leg?). This means that Joseph Randle will likely get extra reps with the Dallas first team offense for as long as McFadden is sidelined. Also, team owner Jerry Jones said that Randle has the potential to be the Cowboys No. 1 back. McFadden may slide down draft boards if his injury woes continue to plague him, while Randle's stock is rising.
Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
Injury: Hip
Severity: Low
Analysis: Last season's second-highest scoring fantasy wideout underwent offseason surgery to clean up an issue with his hip. But Nelson reported to camp this week ready to rock and according to his coach, Mike McCarthy the receiever "looks like hasn't missed a beat." There's little doubt that Nelson will be a top pass-catcher in fantasy as he is currently the sixth player at his position coming off of draft boards on NFL.com.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
Injury: Foot
Severity: Moderate
Analysis: The rookie wideout will officially begin 'Fins camp on the active/PUP list as he recovers from a proceure to repair a broken screw in his foot. A popular sleeper candidate in fantasy circles, Parker is still expected to be ready to play in Week 1 of the regular season. Miami has such depth in its pass-catching corps that the team has no real reason to rush their first round investment into action. Tread with caution here in fantasy drafts.
Stevan Ridley, RB, NYJ
Injury: Knee
Severity: Moderate
Analysis: The former Patriots back is recovering from a brutal knee injury he suffered last October and will officially begin training camp on the active/PUP list. There's a chance that Ridley carves out a role in the Jets backfield once he gets back to full strength but he will have a tough road up the depth chart to do so. For now, he's worth keeping an eye on but likely won't be drafted in many fantasy leagues unless his recovery speeds up.
Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
Injury: Hip
Severity: Low
Analysis: Buffalo's star sophomore wideout underwent an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his hip according to a report that came out early in the spring. His recovery led to missed practices during the Bills OTA sessions earlier this summer. Fortunately, Watkins reported to camp healthy and described himself as a "full go" for training camp sessions. In fantasy drafts though, Watkins' value as even a low-end WR2 is debatable with a lack of quality at quarterback for the Bills.
Kevin White, WR, CHI
Injury: Shin
Severity: Low
Analysis: The Bears' first round draft selection will begin training camp on the PUP list due to a shin injury he suffered in OTAs last month. Not believed to be serious, White's inury has only been treated with rest thus far. Chicago is merely being cautious with their talented seventh overall pick. Fantasy fans will be keeping a close eye on White throughout camp and the preseason to see if he can earn himself as spot as the No. 2 option behind Alshon Jeffery. If he does, he could come as a bargain on draft day.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. His nickname around the NFL Media office is Franchise, and he's totally cool with it. If you're looking to kill some more time, be sure to check out his player rankings and follow him on Twitter for fantasy advice all season long @m_franciscovich.