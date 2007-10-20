Fantasy injury report: Week 7

The following is a list of injured players for Week 7 (Oct. 21-22) and the fantasy implications of all the major injuries:
Arizona Cardinals
Out: LB Karlos Dansby (knee), S Aaron Francisco (knee); Questionable: DE Joe Tafoya (hamstring), QB Kurt Warner (left elbow), S Adrian Wilson (hamstring); Probable: WR Anquan Boldin (hip), T Levi Brown (ankle), WR Sean Morey (concussion).
Fantasy take: Boldin has returned to full practice, so look for him to start this week in Washington. Bryant Johnson will move back to third on the depth chart. Warner did some limited work on Friday, and it appears there's a chance he could start in Week 7.
Atlanta Falcons
Out: LB Stephen Nicholas (ankle), T Todd Weiner (knee); Doubtful: TE Alge Crumpler (knee, ankle), RB Corey McIntyre (hamstring); Probable: DT Jonathan Babineaux (knee), DT Roderick Coleman (knee), QB Joey Harrington (ankle), WR Joe Horn (knee).
Fantasy take: Martrez Milner and Dwayne Blakley could see more work with Crumpler's status in doubt. Harrington has been benched in favor of Byron Leftwich, who will start in New Orleans.
Baltimore Ravens
Out: DT Trevor Pryce (wrist); Doubtful: TE Todd Heap (thigh), CB Chris McAlister (knee), TE Daniel Wilcox (foot); Questionable: C Mike Flynn (knee), LB Ray Lewis (knee), QB Steve McNair (back), T Jonathan Ogden (toe), T Adam Terry (ankle); Probable: WR Derrick Mason (knee), RB Willis McGahee (knee), LB Gary Stills (knee), WR Demetrius Williams (knee).
Fantasy take: Heap is not expected to play in Buffalo, so fantasy owners need to look to other alternatives. Quinn Sypniewski will start in his absence. Kyle Boller will start with McNair at less than 100 percent. Mason and McGahee returned to full work late in the week and will start. Lewis will be a gametime decision, but McAlister is out several weeks.
Buffalo Bills
Out: DE Ryan Denney (foot), S Jim Leonhard (calf), WR Peerless Price (neck); Doubtful: WR Sam Aiken (hamstring), CB Ashton Youboty (ankle); Probable: G Brad Butler (hip), QB J.P. Losman (knee), DT Kyle Williams (illness), DT Coy Wire (knee).
Fantasy take: Losman returned to full work this week, but Trent Edwards will start vs. Baltimore. Roscoe Parrish and Josh Reed will see more work with Price out for the season.
Chicago Bears
Doubtful: CB Nathan Vasher (groin); Questionable: DT Tommie Harris (hamstring), DT Darwin Walker (knee).
Cincinnati Bengals
Out: LB Ahmad Brooks (groin), WR Antonio Chatman (hamstring), LB Caleb Miller (back); Doubtful: RB Rudi Johnson (hamstring), LB Corey Mays (hamstring); Questionable: T Willie Anderson (knee); Probable: WR Chad Johnson (ankle), S Dexter Jackson (knee), TE Reggie Kelly (ankle), CB Deltha O'Neal (back), DE Jonathan Fanene (knee), LB Rashad Jeanty (shin), S Madieu Williams (back).
Fantasy take: Rudi Johnson missed practice on Friday, so be sure to keep tabs on his status throughout the weekend. It looks like Kenny Watson will start, so consider him a nice flex starter or No. 3 fantasy back. Chad Johnson practiced Friday and will be fine for Week 7. The Bengals are riddled with injuries on defense, which is good news for the Jets' offensive skill position players.
Dallas Cowboys
Out: WR Terry Glenn (knee), CB Anthony Henry (ankle); Doubtful: RB Oliver Hoyte (neck); Questionable: CB Courtney Brown (biceps); Probable: S Keith Davis.
Denver Broncos
Out: WR Javon Walker (knee); Doubtful: S Hamza Abdullah (hip), Questionable: CB Champ Bailey (quadriceps), RB Paul Smith (neck); Probable: DT Antwon Burton (back).
Fantasy take: Walker will have surgery and is out several weeks. Brandon Stokley will start in his absence. Bailey was limited in Friday's practice, but he should start against Pittsburgh.
Detroit Lions
Questionable: TE Sean McHugh (hand), CB Keith Smith (ankle), CB Stanley Wilson (groin).
Houston Texans
Out: G Kasey Studdard (groin), WR Harry Williams (quadriceps); Doubtful: WR Andre Johnson (knee); Probable: K Kris Brown (left foot), RB Ahman Green (knee), CB Dunta Robinson (hamstring), LB DeMeco Ryans (ankle).
Fantasy take: Green returned to full work late in the week and should start in Week 7. André Davis and Kevin Walter will continue to start if Johnson is out for another week. It appears safe to keep Brown active.
Indianapolis Colts
Questionable: LB Victor Worsley (foot), LB Gary Brackett (abdomen), WR Marvin Harrison (knee), WR Aaron Moorehead (team decision), S Bob Sanders (team decision).
Fantasy take: Joseph Addai (shoulder) practiced without issues all week and will start in Week 7. Harrison was held out of Friday's practice and could be a gametime decision in Jacksonville. The absence of Sanders would hurt the value of the Indianapolis defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: K Josh Scobee (right quadriceps); Questionable: DE Brent Hawkins (foot); Probable: DE Reggie Hayward (hamstring), DT John Henderson (back), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (thigh), RB Fred Taylor (groin).
Fantasy take: Jones-Drew and Taylor were both limited in Friday's practice but are listed as probable and should be active.
Kansas City Chiefs
Out: LB Keyaron Fox (hamstring), WR Eddie Kennison (knee); Probable: S Jarrad Page (hamstring), CB Dimitri Patterson (hamstring), S Greg Wesley (knee).
Miami Dolphins
Out: QB Trent Green (concussion), DT Vonnie Holliday (ankle), S Travares Tillman (knee); Questionable: TE David Martin (ankle), LB Zach Thomas (toe); Probable: CB Will Allen (groin), RB Ronnie Brown (foot), DT Keith Traylor (ankle).
Fantasy take: Cleo Lemon will make his second consecutive start in the absence of Green. Martin and Thomas both put in limited work in Friday's practice.
Minnesota Vikings
Out: LB Vinny Ciurciu (ankle), S Dwight Smith (hamstring), RB Naufahu Tahi (knee); Questionable: DE Erasmus James (shoulder); Probable: QB Tarvaris Jackson (groin).
New England Patriots
Out: LB Eric Alexander (knee), S Mel Mitchell (groin), RB Sammy Morris (chest), TE Benjamin Watson (ankle), DE Mike Wright (knee); Questionable: CB Randall Gay (thigh), RB Laurence Maroney (groin), S Mel Mitchell (groin), DE Mike Wright (knee); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), G Steve Neal (shoulder), WR Donte' Stallworth (knee), LB Adalius Thomas (ankle), WR Kelley Washington (hamstring), TE Benjamin Watson (ankle).
Fantasy take: Maroney will start if active, otherwise Kevin Faulk and Heath Evans will see more carries. Kyle Brady will see more work with Watson out of action.
New York Giants
Questionable: WR Plaxico Burress (ankle), RB Brandon Jacobs (ankle), WR Steve Smith (shoulder); Questionable: RB Derrick Ward (ankle).
Fantasy take: Burress missed practice all week but should still start in Week 7. Smith returned to limited work this week, but he has little value for fantasy owners. Jacobs and Ward should both be active and share carries against San Francisco.
New York Jets
Questionable: TE Chris Baker (back), WR Laveranues Coles (calf), DE Shaun Ellis (foot), QB Chad Pennington (ankle), DT Dewayne Robertson (knee), S Eric Smith (thigh); Probable: DE Eric Hicks (knee), TE Jason Pociask (back).
Fantasy take: Pennington and Coles are listed as questionable, but both are expected to start in Cincinnati.
Oakland Raiders
Out: DT Gerard Warren (quadriceps), LB Sam Williams (shoulder); Doubtful: QB Josh McCown (toe); Probable: DE Derrick Burgess (calf), LB Isaiah Ekejiuba (foot), S Hiram Eugene (neck), T Cornell Green (knee), RB LaMont Jordan (back), C Jeremy Newberry (ankle), DT Warren Sapp (ankle).
Fantasy take: Daunte Culpepper is expected to start with McCown at less than 100 percent. Jordan practiced all week without issues and should be active in Week 7.
Philadelphia Eagles
Doubtful: TE L.J. Smith (hernia), S Brian Dawkins (neck); Questionable: T Williams Thomas (knee); Probable: G Shawn Andrews (knee), WR Reggie Brown (finger), TE Brent Celek (ankle), G Todd Herremans (knee), T Jon Runyan (glute), CB Lito Sheppard (knee), DT Kimo Von Oelhoffen (knee).
Fantasy take: Smith continues to have issues with his problematic groin and is no better than a gametime decision for Week 7. Sheppard is expected to return to action, and that's a positive for the value of the Philadelphia defense.
Fantasy take:Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, Santonio Holmes and Troy Polamalu practiced without issues all week and will start in Week 7.
San Francisco 49ers
Doubtful: S Keith Lewis (hamstring), LB Hannibal Navies (knee); Probable: LB Tully Banta-Cain (ankle), S Michael Lewis (Achilles), QB Alex Smith (right shoulder), TE Vernon Davis (knee).
Fantasy take: Davis is listed as probable and will start in Week 7. Reports indicate that Trent Dilfer, not Smith, will start at quarterback in New York.
Seattle Seahawks
Out: WR Deion Branch (foot), T Ray Willis (knee); Questionable: WR D.J. Hackett (ankle), TE Marcus Pollard (knee); Probable: RB Shaun Alexander (wrist), DT Rocky Bernard (groin), CB Josh Wilson (ankle).
Fantasy take: Hackett's status for Week 7 remains uncertain, so expect Bobby Engram and Nate Burleson to start against New Orleans. Pollard could be a gametime decision.
St. Louis Rams
Out: WR Dante Hall (ankle); RB Steven Jackson (groin); Questionable: WR Drew Bennett (hamstring), WR Dane Looker (thigh); Probable: WR Isaac Bruce (hamstring), QB Marc Bulger (ribs), S Corey Chavous (pectoral), WR Torry Holt (knee), DE Leonard Little (toe), C Brett Romberg (ankle).
Fantasy take:Brian Leonard will start in Jackson's absence and is a viable flex starter in Week 7. Bulger, Holt and Bruce practiced without limitations late in the week and should all start in Seattle.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Out: RB Michael Pittman (ankle); Doubtful: DE Patrick Chukwurah (shoulder), CB Brian Kelly (groin); Questionable: DE Gaines Adams (chest), TE Alex Smith (ankle).
Fantasy take: Joey Galloway (team decision) and Ike Hilliard (shoulder) returned to full work late in the week and will be active. Earnest Graham will start in the absence of Pittman, but Michael Bennett could see some work in the Tampa Bay backfield as well.
Tennessee Titans
Out: WR Brandon Jones (knee); Questionable: RB Chris Brown (ankle), RB Ahmard Hall (concussion), DE Antwan Odom (thigh), QB Vince Young (quadriceps).
Fantasy take: LenDale White would see an increase in value if Brown is out. Kerry Collins took most the first-team snaps this week and will start if Young is inactive.
Washington Redskins
Out: G Randy Thomas (triceps); Questionable: T Stephon Heyer (hamstring), CB Shawn Springs (player decision), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring); Probable: G Pete Kendall (hamstring), WR Santana Moss (hamstring), C Casey Rabach (groin), T Todd Wade (groin).
Fantasy take: Moss practiced all week and will start vs. Arizona. The Skins have some injuries on defense, but it's still a viable fantasy unit in Week 7.