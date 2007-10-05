Fantasy injury report: Week 5

Fantasy take: Jackson is out another few weeks, so Brian Leonard will start vs. Arizona. He's a viable flex option in leagues with 12-plus teams. Bulger will not start in Week 5, so look for Gus Frerotte to take over the offense. Bruce is out this week, so Drew Bennett is in line to start and see more work. The potential return of Incongnito would be good news for a patchwork offensive line.