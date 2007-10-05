Fantasy injury report: Week 5

The following is a list of injured players for Week 5 (October 7-8) and the fantasy implications of all the major injuries:
Arizona Cardinals
Out: T Levi Brown (ankle); Doubtful: WR Anquan Boldin (hip); Probable: DT Alan Branch (hand), LB Karlos Dansby (shoulder), RB Marcel Shipp (ribs), DE Joe Tafoya (hamstring).
Atlanta Falcons
Out: DT Jonathan Babineaux (knee); Questionable: DT Roderick Coleman (knee), CB DeAngelo Hall (ankle); Probable: TE Dwayne Blakley (pectoral), LB Keith Brooking (hamstring), S Chris Crocker (knee), T Wayne Gandy (toe), T Todd Weiner (knee).
Baltimore Ravens
Out: DT Trevor Pryce (wrist), CB Samari Rolle (illness); Questionable: WR Yamon Figurs (shoulder), TE Todd Heap (thigh), WR Derrick Mason (knee), T Jonathan Ogden (toe), TE Daniel Wilcox (foot); Probable: QB Steve McNair (groin), LB Terrell Suggs (eye).
Fantasy take: The absence of Rolle is good news for San Francisco's wide receivers. Heap's status is uncertain, and he could be a gametime decision in Week 5. With Wilcox also hurt, Quinn Sypniewski could see work in Heap's possible absence. Demetrius Williams would start if Mason is out.
Buffalo Bills
Out: DE Ryan Denney (foot), LB Kevin Harrison (knee), S Jim Leonhard (calf), LB Coy Wire (knee); Did not practice: QB J.P. Losman (knee), CB Ashton Youboty (ankle); Limited in practice: LB Keith Ellison (ankle).
Carolina Panthers
Out: RB Nick Goings (concussion), LB Dan Morgan (ankle), LB Adam Seward (ankle); Doubtful: QB Jake Delhomme (right elbow).
Fantasy take: The NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports Delhomme is not expected to play, so David Carr will start for the second consecutive week. Foster should be fine and start in New Orleans. The loss of Morgan and Seward makes the Panthers thin at linebacker.
Chicago Bears
Doubtful: T John Tait (ankle), CB Nathan Vasher (groin); Questionable: LB Lance Briggs (hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (calf), CB Charles Tillman (ankle); Probable: LB Brian Urlacher (back), DT Tommie Harris (knee), S Brandon McGowan (shoulder), S Adam Archuleta (hand), G Ruben Brown (shoulder), T Fred Miller (knee).
Cleveland Browns
Questionable: S Gary Baxter (knees), DE Orpheus Roye (knee), G Eric Steinbach (neck), P Dave Zastudil (back); Probable: K Phil Dawson (player decision), LB Willie McGinest (back), LB Antwan Peek (foot), TE Kellen Winslow (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Winslow particpated in a full practice on Friday and will be active in Week 5. The potential absence of Steinbach would hurt Cleveland's offensive attack.
Dallas Cowboys
Out: CB Courtney Brown (biceps), WR Terry Glenn (knee), CB Anthony Henry (ankle); Doubtful: RB Oliver Hoyte (neck); Questionable: S Keith Davis (shoulder); Probable: LB Greg Ellis (Achilles), CB Terence Newman (foot).
Fantasy take: The absence of Henry is good news for Buffalo's receivers. Patrick Crayton will continue to start in the absence of Glenn.
Denver Broncos
Out: S Hamza Abdullah (hip); Doubtful: WR Javon Walker (knee); Questionable: TE Stephen Alexander (calf), RB Mike Bell (concussion), RB Travis Henry (knee), RB Paul Smith (neck); Probable: K Jason Elam (right hip), DE John Engelberger (shoulder), T Ryan Harris (back), S John Lynch (groin), WR Brandon Stokley (calf).
Fantasy take: Walker is not expected to be active in Week 5, so fantasy owners should seek other alternatives. Brandon Marshall is now a must-start option vs. San Diego. Henry could be a gametime decision in Week 5, so be sure to add Selvin Young as insurance.
Detroit Lions
Out: RB Brian Calhoun (knee), LB Alex Lewis (hamstring), CB Keith Smith (ankle); Doubtful: LB Anthony Cannon (quadriceps); Questionable: RB T.J. Duckett (ankle), DE Kalimba Edwards (ankle), WR Calvin Johnson (back), DE Corey Smith (groin).
Fantasy take: Johnson did some limited work on Thursday and Friday, so be sure to still keep tabs of his status throughout the weekend.
Green Bay Packers
Out: CB Will Blackmon (foot), DE Mike Montgomery (knee); Questionable: RB Brandon Jackson (shin); Probable: T Chad Clifton (illness), DT Colin Cole (concussion), S Nick Collins (knee), CB Al Harris (back), DE Cullen Jenkins (ribs), DT Corey Williams (back), CB Charles Woodson (foot).
Fantasy take: Jackson could miss another week, so look for Vernand Morency and DeShawn Wynn to see more work out of the backfield. Greg Jennings (team decision) was taken off the injury reports and will be fine for Week 5. He's a nice fantasy option vs. the Bears.
Houston Texans
Out: WR Andre Johnson (knee), WR Jerome Mathis (fibula); Doubtful: WR Jacoby Jones (shoulder); Questionable: RB Ahman Green (knee); Probable: LB Danny Clark (calf), DE Ndukwe Kalu (hand).
Fantasy take: Johnson is out for Week 5, so Kevin Walter and Andre' Davis will start at the wide receiver position. Reports out of Houston suggest Green will be inactive, so be sure to keep tabs on him all weekend. Ron Dayne would start if Green in fact misses another contest.
Indianapolis Colts
Out: LB Rob Morris (knee), WR Roy Hall (shoulder), TE Ben Utecht (concussion); Questionable: RB Joseph Addai (chest), WR Marvin Harrison (knee), LB Freddy Keiaho (concussion), CB T.J. Rushing (hamstring), S Bob Sanders (chest), WR Aaron Moorehead (back).
Fantasy take: Addai and Harrison are both very questionable for Week 5. Fantasy owners who have Addai should add Kenton Keith as insurance. Dallas Clark should see a lot of work if Harrison and Moorehead are out and is a solid fantasy option. The absence of Morris and Sanders would hurt the value of the Indianapolis defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: C Brad Meester (ankle), K Josh Scobee (right quadriceps); Questionable: T Khalif Barnes (ankle), LB Justin Durant (knee), TE George Wrighster (knee); Probable: DT John Henderson (neck), G Vincent Manuwai (hip), LB Daryl Smith (thigh).
Kansas City Chiefs
Out: LB Keyaron Fox (hamstring), CB Dimitri Patterson (ankle), CB Benny Sapp (ankle), T Kyle Turley (hamstring).
Fantasy take: Eddie Kennison (knee) practiced on Friday and should return in Week 5. Samie Parker would move into the slot if Kennison is back, while Dwayne Bowe continues to start. The Chiefs offensive line will miss Turley, who is out vs. Jacksonville.
Miami Dolphins
Out: DT Vonnie Holliday (ankle), S Travares Tillman (knee): Questionable: LB Channing Crowder (ankle), S Donovin Darius (calf), LB Zach Thomas (concussion); Probable: QB Trent Green (right elbow), DE Jason Taylor (lower leg), DT Keith Traylor (ankle).
Fantasy take: Thomas practiced on a limited basis on Friday, and reports indicate he will return to action in Week 5.
New England Patriots
Out: TE David Thomas (foot); Questionable: LB Rosevelt Colvin (ankle), CB Randall Gay (thigh), C Dan Koppen (ankle), RB Laurence Maroney (groin), G Steve Neal (shoulder), WR Donte' Stallworth (knee), WR Kelley Washington (hamstring); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder).
Fantasy take: Maroney was limited in Friday's practice, so keep tabs on his status throughout the week. Sammy Morris would start again if Maroney is out. Stallworth could be a gametime decision for Week 5.
New Orleans Saints
Out: CB Jason David (forearm); Questionable: S Jay Bellamy (ankle), DT Kendrick Clancy (toe), LB Scott Fujita (ankle), WR David Patten (calf); Probable: K Olindo Mare (right groin).
Fantasy take:Lance Moore will see more work if Patten is out for Week 5. Mare should be fine vs. Carolina, but he's been inconsistent overall.
New York Giants
Out: WR Steve Smith (shoulder); Questionable: WR Plaxico Burress (ankle), DE Osi Umenyiora (knee); Probable: G Chris Snee (knee), DE Michael Strahan (knee), RB Derrick Ward (ankle), S Gibril Wilson (hip), RB Brandon Jacobs (knee).
New York Jets
Doubtful: S Erik Coleman (concussion); Questionable: CB Andre Dyson (foot), QB Chad Pennington (ankle), DT Dewayne Robertson (knee), S Eric Smith (thigh); Probable: FB Darian Barnes (shoulder), CB David Barrett (thigh), LB David Bowens (hand), WR Jerricho Cotchery (shoulder), RB Thomas Jones (calf), TE Joe Kowalewski (shoulder), OL Brandon Moore (shoulder).
Pittsburgh Steelers
Out: CB Bryant McFadden (ankle), WR Hines Ward (knee); Questionable: DT Casey Hampton (thigh), S Troy Polamalu (abdomen); Probable: LB Clint Kriewaldt (illness), QB Ben Roethlisberger (foot).
Fantasy take:Nate Washington and Cedrick Wilson will see more work with Ward out, but neither is a recommended fantasy option. Reports out of Pittsburgh suggest Hampton and Polamalu won't be active, which is bad news for the Pittsburgh defense but good news for Seattle's offensive skill position players.
San Diego Chargers
Out: WR Eric Parker (toe), RB Andrew Pinnock (knee); Questionable: WR Craig Davis (ankle); Probable: DT Jamal Williams (knee), CB Antonio Cromartie (ribs), TE Antonio Gates (illness), LB Carlos Polk (knee).
Fantasy take: Kassim Osgood could see more work with Parker out and Davis listed as questionable, but he's not a viable fantasy option.
San Francisco 49ers
Out: TE Vernon Davis (knee), QB Alex Smith (right shoulder); Doubtful: WR Jason Hill (hamstring); Questionable: TE Billy Bajema (ankle); Probable: CB Tarell Brown (hamstring).
Fantasy take: Davis is out a few more weeks, so the 49ers will be thin at tight end if Bajema is out in Week 5. Smith is out several weeks, so Trent Dilfer will be the starter for head coach Mike Nolan into the foreseeable future.
Seattle Seahawks
Out: WR D.J. Hackett (ankle), T Ray Willis (knee); Doubtful: TE Bennie Joppru (ankle), CB Josh Wilson (ankle); Questionable: DT Rocky Bernard (ankle, groin); Probable: RB Shaun Alexander (wrist), LB Will Herring (knee), RB Maurice Morris (hip).
St. Louis Rams
Out: WR Isaac Bruce (hamstring), S Corey Chavous (pectoral), G Adam Goldberg (knee), CB Tye Hill (back), RB Steven Jackson (groin), WR Dane Looker (thigh), LB Raonall Smith (knee); Questionable: QB Marc Bulger (ribs), DE James Hall (pectoral); Probable: WR Drew Bennett (thigh), G Richie Incognito (ankle), DE Leonard Little (knee), RB Chris Massey (abdomen).
Fantasy take: Jackson is out another few weeks, so Brian Leonard will start vs. Arizona. He's a viable flex option in leagues with 12-plus teams. Bulger will not start in Week 5, so look for Gus Frerotte to take over the offense. Bruce is out this week, so Drew Bennett is in line to start and see more work. The potential return of Incongnito would be good news for a patchwork offensive line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Questionable: CB Phillip Buchanon (foot), WR Ike Hilliard (ankle), CB Brian Kelly (groin), DE Greg Spires (ankle).
Fantasy take: No significant injuries aside from the season ending injuries to RB Cadillac Williams and T Luke Petitgout.
Fantasy take: LenDale White (illness) was taken off the injury report. He should be fine in Week 5 and is a tremendous sleeper vs. Atlanta.
Washington Redskins
Out: G Randy Thomas (triceps); Doubtful: WR Santana Moss (groin); Probable: WR Brandon Lloyd (shin), RB Mike Sellers (heel), RB Clinton Portis (knee), CB Fred Smoot (hamstring), S Sean Taylor (knee).
Fantasy take: Moss missed practice on Thursday, and his status for Week 5 is in doubt. Antwaan Randle El would have more fantasy value if Moss is out, and Reche Caldwell could be activated as well. Portis returned to full practice on Thursday and should be fine to start vs. Detroit.