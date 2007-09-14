Fantasy injury report: Week 2

Published: Sep 14, 2007 at 11:44 AM
Michael Fabiano

The following is a list of injured players for Week 2 (September 16-17) and the fantasy implications of all the major injuries:

Arizona Cardinals
Out: DT Alan Branch (hand), C Al Johnson (knee), DT Ross Kolodziej (knee); Questionable: WR Bryant Johnson (hamstring).

Fantasy take: Johnson's absence will hurt the offensive line, but Edgerrin James should still be active. Johnson has little fantasy value at this time. Sean Morey would see more work if Johnson is out.

Atlanta Falcons
Out: DT Rod Coleman (knee); Doubtful: S Chris Crocker (knee); Questionable: WR Laurent Robinson (hamstring).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

Baltimore Ravens
Doubtful: T Jonathan Ogden (toe); Questionable: LB Ray Lewis (triceps), CB David Pittman (ankle), S Ed Reed (ankle), CB Samari Rolle (foot), TE Daniel Wilcox (ankle), WR Mark Clayton (toe), QB Steve McNair (groin), WR Demetrius Williams (chest).

Fantasy take: McNair could be a gametime decision vs. the N.Y. Jets. Kyle Boller would start in his absence. Lewis has a stain in his triceps, not a tear, and he plans to be active. Clayton, who didn't start in Cincinnati, should be monitored throughout the weekend. He has a favorable matchup, but the presence of Williams seems to have hurt his fantasy stock. The absence of Ogden will hurt the offensive line, which was re-constructed in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills
Out: DE Ryan Denney (foot), LB Keith Ellison (ankle), TE Kevin Everett (neck), S Ko Simpson (ankle), CB Jason Webster (forearm), LB Coy Wire (knee); Questionable: WR Josh Reed (thigh).

Fantasy take: Buffalo's defense is riddled with injuries, which is tremendous news for fantasy owners who have Pittsburgh's prominent offensive skill position players.

Carolina Panthers
Out: S Nate Salley (knee); Doubtful: DE Stanley McClover (thigh); Questionable: S Deke Cooper (thigh); Probable: DE Mike Rucker (thigh).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

Chicago Bears
Questionable: P Brad Maynard (groin), TE Greg Olsen (knee); Probable: WR Muhsin Muhammad (ankle), LB Brian Urlacher (back) .

Fantasy take: Even if Olsen returns, he only warrants consideration in larger fantasy leagues. Muhammad and Urlacher are fine and will start vs. Kansas City. Muhammad is no more than a No. 3 or 4 fantasy wideout.

Cincinnati Bengals
Out: LB Rashad Jeanty (shin), S Ethan Kilmer (knee), DE Frostee Rucker (hamstring); Doubtful: C Eric Ghiaciuc (thumb); Questionable: S Nedu Ndukwe (hamstring); Probable: T Willie Anderson (foot), WR Antonio Chatman (hamstring), K Shayne Graham (hip), WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh (knee), S Dexter Jackson (thigh), CB Deltha O'Neal (knee).

Fantasy take: Houshmandzadeh returned to practice late in the week and is a solid fantasy starter in Cleveland. Graham also returned to work and should be active in most formats.

Cleveland Browns
Out: LB Willie McGinest (back); Doubtful: CB Gary Baxter (knees), LB Willie McGinest (back); Questionable: CB Leigh Bodden (groin), LB Antwan Peek (foot), P Dave Zastudil (back); Probable: CB Daven Holly (concussion).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

Dallas Cowboys
Out: LB Greg Ellis (Achilles), WR Terry Glenn (knee); Questionable: CB Terence Newman (foot); Limited in practice: CB Terence Newman (foot); Probable: LB Kevin Burnett (ankle).

Fantasy take: Glenn underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday, so Patrick Crayton will continue start in his absence. Newman's return would help the value of the Dallas defense.

Denver Broncos
Out: G Ben Hamilton (concussion), T Ryan Harris (back); Questionable: TE Stephen Alexander (calf), CB Domonique Foxworth (ankle), CB Karl Paymah (concussion); Probable: DE Tim Crowder (ankle), S John Lynch (ankle), WR Javon Walker (shoulder) DE Tim Crowder (ankle), S John Lynch (ankle), WR Javon Walker (shoulder).

Fantasy take: Walker is expected to start vs. Oakland and is a fine option for fantasy owners.

Detroit Lions
Out: RB T.J. Duckett (ankle); Doubtful: RB Kevin Jones (foot); Questionable: LB Anthony Cannon (quadriceps), QB Dan Orlovsky (toe).

Fantasy take: Tatum Bell will see more work with Duckett out, but he's still no better than a flex starter. There have been reports that Jones could be back this week, but it now appears he won't return until Week 3.

Green Bay Packers
Out: T Tony Moll (neck), DE Mike Montgomery (knee); Doubtful: S Aaron Rouse (hamstring); Questionable: WR Carlyle Holiday (knee), WR Greg Jennings (hamstring), RB Vernand Morency (knee), G Jason Spitz (calf); Probable: CB Al Harris (elbow), DE Aaron Kampman (rib), TE Donald Lee (knee).

Fantasy take: Jennings could be a game-time decision to start in New York. He'd be a viable No. 3 or 4 fantasy wideout against a vulnerable Giants defense. James Jones would start if Jennings were unavailable. Morency's status remains uncertain, but Brandon Jackson will start regardless. Harris is a top cover corner and could make life hard for the Giants wideouts.

Houston Texans
Questionable: DT Travis Johnson (foot), DE Ndukwe Kalu (hand), DT Amobi Okoye (foot).

Fantasy take: The Texans have some injuries on defense, but this unit isn't a recommended fantasy option in Week 2.

Indianapolis Colts
Out: T Charlie Johnson (knee); Doubtful: LB Freddy Keiaho (elbow); Questionable: LB Rob Morris (rib).

Fantasy take: The Colts have some injuries on defense, but this unit is still a viable option in Week 2.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: C Brad Meester (ankle), PK Josh Scobee (right quadriceps); Questionable: LB Clint Ingram (ankle), DT Tony McDaniel (knee); Probable: DE Reggie Hayward (Achilles), DT John Henderson (thigh), DE Bobby McCray (elbow), S Gerald Sensabaugh (shoulder), DT Marcus Stroud (shin), WR Reggie Williams (back).

Fantasy take: Scobee is out several weeks. The Jaguars have signed John Carney to replace him, but Carney has limited fantasy value at this time. Several Jaguars defenders were either limited or out of practice this week, but this unit remains a nice option vs. Atlanta.

Kansas City Chiefs
Out: WR Eddie Kennison (hamstring); Questionable: LB Keyaron Fox (back), S Jon McGraw (hamstring).

Fantasy take: Samie Parker and rookie Dwayne Bowe should start in the absence of Kennison, but neither should be active in fantasy leagues. Former Arena Leaguer and Hard Knocks favorite Bobby Sippio was added to the active roster.

Miami Dolphins
Out: CB Andre' Goodman (shoulder); Probable: RB Jesse Chatman (knee).

Fantasy take: Should Chatman become unavailable for Week 2, Ronnie Brown would be a much more attractive No. 2 fantasy back vs. Dallas.

Minnesota Vikings
Questionable: S Mike Doss (calf), RB Tony Richardson (forearm), RB Chester Taylor (hip); Probable: LB Vinny Ciurciu (hand), WR Robert Ferguson (ankle), RB Naufahu Tahi (ankle).

Fantasy take: Taylor is expected to be active in Detroit, but he's a risk for fantasy owners. With or without Taylor, Adrian Peterson is a fantastic starting option. Ferguson has little value in most formats.

New England Patriots
Questionable: DE Jarvis Green (shoulder), WR Randy Moss (team decision), G Steve Neal (shoulder), TE David Thomas (foot), DE Mike Wright (knee); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder).

Fantasy take: Brady could be close to breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks on the injury report. He's a fine start vs. San Diego. Randy Moss (team decision) has been removed from the injury report and will start, so keep him active.

New Orleans Saints
Out: TE Mark Campbell (back).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

New York Giants
Out: RB Brandon Jacobs (knee), WR David Tyree (wrist); Doubtful: CB Kevin Dockery (ankle); Questionable: LB Zak DeOssie (back), QB Eli Manning (right shoulder), K Lawrence Tynes (right calf), LB Gerris Wilkinson (knee); Probable: DE Osi Umenyiora (knee), S Gibril Wilson (quadricep).

Fantasy take: Derrick Ward will start in place of Jacobs and is a viable fantasy flex starter. Manning's status is uncertain; Jared Lorenzen saw most of the first-team work in practice and would start if Manning is out. Tynes should be fine and will be active vs. Green Bay. The potential return of Umenyiora would be huge for the G-Men, but their defense still warrants no fantasy consideration.

New York Jets
Questionable: CB Andre Dyson (foot), RB Thomas Jones (calf), CB Justin Miller (thigh), G Brandon Moore (shoulder), QB Chad Pennington (ankle), S Eric Smith (thigh); Probable: LB David Bowens (hand), TE Joe Kowalewski (shoulder), DT Dewayne Robertson (knee), RB Stacy Tutt (foot).

Fantasy take: Jones should start at Baltimore, but he's a risk against a stout Ravens defense. Kellen Clemens is expected to start with Pennington at less than 100 percent. He warrants little fantasy consideration.

Oakland Raiders
Out: LB Isaiah Ekejiuba (foot); Doubtful: QB Josh McCown (foot), C Jeremy Newberry (hamstring), CB Duane Starks (groin); Questionable: G Robert Gallery (hamstring).

Fantasy take: McCown's foot ailment is worse than the cracked bone in his finger. Daunte Culpepper is expected to start in Denver, but he's not a recommended fantasy option.

Philadelphia Eagles
Out: CB Lito Sheppard (knee); Questionable: QB A.J. Feeley (hand); Probable: CB Joselio Hanson (concussion), DE Jevon Kearse (shoulder), WR Greg Lewis (hip), TE Matt Schobel (groin), TE L.J. Smith (groin).

Fantasy take: Sheppard's absence hurt the Eagles' defensive backfield, but this is still a viable fantasy unit. Smith should start vs. Washington and is a decent low-end No. 1 fantasy tight end.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Out: LB Marquis Cooper (hamstring).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

San Diego Chargers
Out: WR Eric Parker (back); Probable: DE Luis Castillo (foot), LB Stephen Cooper (groin), TE Antonio Gates (back), FB Andrew Pinnock (hamstring), LB Shawne Merriman (Achilles).

Fantasy take: Gates is expected to start in New England. Barring setbacks, he should remain active on fantasy teams. Merriman should also be fine to face the Patriots as well.

San Francisco 49ers
questionable: TE Billy Bajema (ankle); Probable: S Dashon Goldson (elbow), CB Marcus Hudson (quadricep), CB Shawntae Spencer (elbow).

Fantasy take:Frank Gore returned to practice on Friday, one day after the death of his monther. Despite this difficult time, he is expected to start in St. Louis.

Seattle Seahawks
Out: WR D.J. Hackett (ankle); Doubtful: LB LeRoy Hill (foot), RB Maurice Morris (hip), WR Ben Obomanu (hamstring); Probable: DT Brandon Mebane (shoulder).

Fantasy take:Nate Burleson will start in place of Hackett, who is out several weeks. Burleson is worth a roster spot in larger fantasy leagues. Alvin Pearman will see more work behind Shaun Alexander with Morris listed as doubtful.

St. Louis Rams
Out: G Richie Incognito (ankle), CB Tye Hill (back); Questionable: LB Pisa Tinoisamoa (ankle); Probable: WR Drew Bennett (thigh), WR Dane Looker (illness).

Fantasy take: The loss of Hill, who is out several weeks, will hurt the Rams defensive backfield. Bennett is expected to return vs. San Francisco, but he has limited fantasy value at this time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Out: DE Patrick Chukwurah (knee); Doubtful: CB Brian Kelly (groin); Questionable: DT Chris Hovan (ankle), RB Carnell Williams (ribs).

Fantasy take: Williams was limited in Friday's practice, and his status is uncertain vs. New Orleans. Michael Pittman and Earnest Graham would share the workload if the Cadillac is on blocks.

Tennessee Titans
Doubtful: TE Casey Cramer (hamstring).

Fantasy take: No significant injuries.

Washington Redskins
Doubtful: S Vernon Fox (groin); Questionable: DE Phillip Daniels (foot), S Pierson Prioleau (hamstring); Probable: TE Cody Boyd (shoulder), CB Fred Smoot (hamstring), TE Todd Yoder (ankle).

Fantasy take: Clinton Portis (team decision) was taken off the injury report. He's a fine No. 2 fantasy back or flex starter.

