Fantasy injury report: Week 2

Fantasy take: McNair could be a gametime decision vs. the N.Y. Jets. Kyle Boller would start in his absence. Lewis has a stain in his triceps, not a tear, and he plans to be active. Clayton, who didn't start in Cincinnati, should be monitored throughout the weekend. He has a favorable matchup, but the presence of Williams seems to have hurt his fantasy stock. The absence of Ogden will hurt the offensive line, which was re-constructed in the offseason.