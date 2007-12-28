Fantasy injury report: Week 17

The following is a list of injured players for Week 17 (Dec. 29-30) and all the fantasy implications:
Dec. 29
New England Patriots
Doubtful: TE Kyle Brady (foot), RB Kyle Eckel (stomach); Questionable: T Nick Kaczur (foot), S Willie Andrews (elbow), G Steve Neal (shoulder), TE Benjamin Watson (ankle), G Billy Yates (foot); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), S Rodney Harrison (thigh).
Fantasy take: Brady is listed as probable (as always) and will start in Week 17. Watson is listed as questionable and could miss another week.
New York Giants
Doubtful: CB Kevin Dockery (hip), WR Sinorice Moss (back); Questionable: RB Ahmad Bradshaw (calf), DT Manuel Wright (ankle); Probable: WR Brandon Jacobs (ankle), WR Plaxico Burress (ankle).
Dec. 30
Arizona Cardinals
Doubtful: G Deuce Lutui (knee); Questionable: G Nathan Hodel (ankle), WR Anquan Boldin (toe), WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin); Probable: QB Kurt Warner (left elbow), G Elton Brown (shoulder), DT Gabe Watson (head).
Fantasy take: Warner was active in Friday's practice and is a solid starter for fantasy footballers against St. Louis. Fitzgerald and Boldin were both limited but should start in Week 17, barring setbacks.
Atlanta Falcons
Doubtful: LB Marcus Wilkins (shoulder); Questionable: CB David Irons (hamstring), WR Michael Jenkins (quadriceps), S Lawyer Milloy (hip); Probable: DE Jamaal Anderson (knee), DT Tim Anderson (knee), CB Antoine Harris (knee), WR Joe Horn (foot), CB Chris Houston (knee), QB Byron Leftwich (team decision).
Baltimore Ravens
Out: QB Kyle Boller (head), TE Todd Heap (thigh), WR Demetrius Williams, RB Willis McGahee (chest), S Gerome Sapp (thigh), TE Quinn Sypniewski (head), TE Daniel Wilcox (thigh); Questionable: LB Ray Lewis (back), RB Mike Anderson (thigh), WR Mark Clayton (back), T Jonathan Ogden (thigh); Probable: OT Jonathan Ogden (hamstring), LB Edgar Jones (foot).
Fantasy take: With McGahee out and Anderson limited in Friday's practice, RB Musa Smith will start in Week 17. QB Troy Smith will start in the absence of Boller. Heap, Sypniewski and Wilcox are all on the injury report, so the Ravens could be thin at tight end. TE Lee Vickers will see more work as a result. Clayton was also limited but is expected to start against Pittsburgh.
Buffalo Bills
Out: DE Copeland Bryan (knee), T Jason Peters (groin), LB Coy Wire (neck); Questionable: WR Josh Reed (back), S Donte Whitner (illness).
Carolina Panthers
Doubtful: S Chris Harris (neck), QB Vinny Testaverde (Achilles); Probable: T Jordan Gross (ankle).
Fantasy take: Testaverde missed Friday's practice, but rookie QB Matt Moore is slated to start in Week 17.
Chicago Bears
Out: DE Mark Anderson (knee), CB Nathan Vasher (groin); Questionable: LB Lance Briggs (hip), QB Rex Grossman (knee); Probable: WR Bernard Berrian (knee), DT Tommie Harris (knee), WR Muhsin Muhammad (ankle), DT Darwin Walker (elbow), T Fred Miller (ankle).
Cincinnati Bengals
Out: RB De De Dorsey (ankle), C Eric Ghiaciuc (foot), S Madieu Williams (thigh), RB Rudi Johnson (hamstring); Doubtful: S Dexter Jackson (calf); Questionable: T Willie Anderson (hamstring); Probable: WR Glenn Holt (back), WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh (ankle), LB Dhani Jones (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Johnson and Dorsey are both out, so RB Kenny Watson should see a prominent role in Week 17. Houshmandzadeh put in a full practice and will start in Miami.
Cleveland Browns
Questionable: WR Joe Jurevicius (knee), LB Antwan Peek (ankle), DE Orpheus Roye (knee); Probable: DE Robaire Smith (neck), DE Shaun Smith (biceps), TE Kellen Winslow (knee).
Fantasy take: Winslow and Jurevicius were limited in Friday's practice but should be fine for Week 17. The Browns have some injuries on defense, but this unit warrants little fantasy football attention in most formats.
Dallas Cowboys
Out: C Andre Gurode (knee), WR Terrell Owens (ankle), DT Jay Ratliff (knee), CB Terence Newman (knee), S Pat Watkins (ankle); Probable: WR Terry Glenn (knee).
Fantasy take: Owens is out for Week 17, so WRs Patrick Crayton and Glenn could start. WR Sam Hurd will also see some work in Washington.
Denver Broncos
Questionable: LB Ian Gold (knee), TE Daniel Graham (ankle), WR Brandon Stokley (knee); Probable: QB Jay Cutler, WR Javon Walker, DE John Engelberger (shoulder), DT Steven Harris (knee), S John Lynch (back), C Chris Myers (ankle).
Fantasy take: Cutler was active in Friday's practice and will start in Week 17. Walker could start again if Stokley misses the final week of the season.
Detroit Lions
Out: RB Kevin Jones (knee); Questionable: RB Tatum Bell (foot), WR Troy Walters (concussion); Probable: T Damien Woody (shoulder), CB Fernando Bryant (illness).
Fantasy take: RB T.J. Duckett will start with Jones out of action. Duckett is a nice option for fantasy footballers in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers
Out: FB Korey Hall (hip); Doubtful: QB Aaron Rodgers (hamstring), CB Charles Woodson (toe); Questionable: WR Greg Jennings (ankle), DT Ryan Pickett (groin); Probable: TE Bubba Franks (knee), WR Koren Robinson (knee), CB Jarrett Bush, T Chad Clifton (shoulder), G Junius Coston (ankle), CB Al Harris (heel), T Mark Tauscher (ankle).
Fantasy take: Jennings could miss Week 17, so WRs James Jones and Ruvell Martin might see added work. Rodgers was limited in Friday's practice, so QB Craig Nall could be second on the depth chart behind QB Brett Favre. The possible loss of Woodson is good news for Detroit's wide receivers.
Houston Texans
Doubtful: DE Anthony Weaver (shoulder); Questionable: LB Danny Clark (groin), QB Matt Schaub (left shoulder); Probable: S Michael Boulware (player decision), K Kris Brown (left foot), RB Jameel Cook (illness), RB Ron Dayne (ankle), WR Andre Johnson (knee), DT Travis Johnson (illness), LB DeMeco Ryans (knee), T Eric Winston (back).
Fantasy take: Dayne was limited in Friday's practice and is a risk for fantasy footballers in Week 17. Look for RB Darius Walker to start against Jacksonville. Schaub did limited work as well, but QB Sage Rosenfels will start. Johnson also did limited work but will start.
Indianapolis Colts
Out: DT Raheem Brock (rib), T Ryan Diem (knee); Questionable: CB Antoine Bethea (knee), WR Anthony Gonzalez (foot), WR Marvin Harrison (knee), CB Tim Jennings (concussion), DE Robert Mathis (knee), DB Keiwan Ratliff (hamstring), DT Quinn Pitcock (groin), TE Ben Utecht (shoulder); Probable: DE Josh Thomas (illness), RB Luke Lawton (illness), DB Kelvin Hayden.
Fantasy take: RB Joseph Addai is not on the injury report, but he could be limited or rested for the postseason. Harrison put in full work in Friday's practice and could start in Week 17. Still, he could see limited work and is not a viable option for fantasy footballers. Gonzalez also missed practice and could be held out against Tennessee. DB Bob Sanders (team decision) was removed from the injury report.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: LB Mike Peterson (hand); Doubtful: DE Paul Spicer (ankle); Questionable: CB Scott Starks (ankle), OT Tony Pashos (thigh).
Fantasy take: The Jaguars have some injuries on defense, but this unit is still a viable option for fantasy footballers in Week 17.
Kansas City Chiefs
Out: WR Eddie Kennison (ribs); Questionable: LB Donnie Edwards (hamstring), LB Napoleon Harris (knee); Probable: LB Napoleon Harris (knee), T Damion McIntosh (ankle), QB Brodie Croyle (right hand).
Fantasy take: RB Larry Johnson is out for Week 17, so RB Kolby Smith will start in New York. Kennison is also out, so WR Samie Parker could see another start. Croyle returned to full work and will start, but he has minimal value.
Miami Dolphins
Out: DT Keith Traylor (ankle); Questionable: CB Travis Daniels (ankle), DE Jason Taylor (foot); Probable: DT Vonnie Holliday (knee), S Jereme Perry (ankle), LB Joey Porter (shoulder), T L.J. Shelton (ankle).
Minnesota Vikings
Doubtful: LB Vinny Ciurciu (ankle); Questionable: DT Pat Williams (knee), WR Sidney Rice (ankle), LB Dontarrious Thomas (groin), CB Antoine Winfield (shoulder); Probable: WR Bobby Wade (knee), LB David Herron (concussion).
Fantasy take: The potential absence of Winfield would make Denver WR Brandon Marshall an even more attractive option for fantasy footballers. Rice was limited in Friday's practice, so he could miss Week 17.
Fantasy take: Bush is out and Stecker missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons. RB Pierre Thomas would start and see more work in Chicago if Stecker is out of action.
New York Jets
Questionable: C Nick Mangold (player decision), TE Chris Baker (back), QB Kellen Clemens (rib), TE James Dearth (foot), DE Shaun Ellis (shoulder), G Brandon Moore (neck), DT Dewayne Robertson (knee), WR Brad Smith (back); Full practice: WR Jerricho Cotchery (finger), WR Justin McCareins (thigh).
Fantasy take: Cotchery put in a full practice and will start in Week 17. Clemens will start against Kansas City if he's able, but he was limited in Thursday's practice.
Oakland Raiders
Questionable: LB Jon Alston (calf), WR Tim Dwight (hamstring); Probable: QB Josh McCown (left finger).
Fantasy take: McCown put in full work in Friday's practice, but rookie QB JaMarcus Russell will start against San Diego. WR Jerry Porter (team decision), DT Warren Sapp (team decision), T Barry Sims (team decision) all returned to practice and will be active against San Diego.
Philadelphia Eagles
Out: TE L.J. Smith (knee); Doubtful: S Brian Dawkins (foot), CB Lito Sheppard (knee); Probable: RB Brian Westbrook (knee), LB Omar Gaither (quadriceps), G Shawn Andrews (knee), CB Sheldon Brown (shin, ankle).
Fantasy take: Westbrook missed Friday's practice but is expected to start in Week 17. Smith is out against Buffalo, so TEs Matt Schobel and Brent Celek will see more work in his absence. The possible loss of Dawkins and Sheppard is good news for Buffalo's wide receivers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Out: LB Clint Kriewaldt (neck), T Marvel Smith (back); Doubtful: S Troy Polamalu (knee); Questionable: QB Ben Roethlisberger (ankle), CB Allen Rossum (hamstring; Probable: LB Andre Frazier (groin), WR Willie Reid (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Roethlisberger was limited in Friday's practice, and reports indicate that he will miss Week 17. Veteran QB Charlie Batch will start in his absence.
San Diego Chargers
Out: RB Lorenzo Neal (fibula); Doubtful: LB Marques Harris (hand); Probable: K Nate Kaeding (fibula), LB Shawne Merriman (knee), DT Jamal Williams (ankle), DE Luis Castillo (ankle), LB Brandon Siler (shoulder).
San Francisco 49ers
Out: QB Trent Dilfer (concussion), QB Shaun Hill (back); Doubtful: WR Jason Hill (groin), CB Shawntae Spencer (quadriceps); Questionable: CB Marcus Hudson (knee), RB Michael Robinson (shoulder), LB Derek Smith (shoulder); Probable: WR Arnaz Battle (ankle), RB Frank Gore (ankle), LB Jeff Ulbrich (ankle).
Fantasy take: QB Chris Weinke will start with Dilfer and Hill listed as out. Gore was active in Friday's practice and will start in Cleveland. Battle was limited, so keep tabs on his status at gametime.
Seattle Seahawks
Out: DT Rocky Bernard (groin), LB Niko Koutouvides (knee); Questionable: WR Deion Branch (calf), T Walter Jones (shoulder); Probable: RB Shaun Alexander (wrist), S Mike Green.
Fantasy take: Branch could miss Week 17, so WR D.J. Hackett has a chance to start in Atlanta. Alexander is listed as probable, but his time could be limited if he's rested for the postseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Out: WR Joey Galloway (shoulder); Questionable: RB Earnest Graham (ankle), WR Ike Hilliard (knee), CB Brian Kelly (knee), RB B.J. Askew (ankle), DE Patrick Chukwurah (hamstring), LB Ryan Nece (groin), RB Michael Pittman (ankle), DE Greg White (quadriceps).
Fantasy take: The Buccaneers will rest most of their top offensive skill position players, so QB Jeff Garcia and Graham are enormous risks in Week 17. WR Michael Clayton could be a nice sleeper with Galloway out of action. K Matt Bryant (illness) was removed from the injury report.
Tennessee Titans
Questionable: LB Gilbert Gardner (calf), CB Nick Harper (groin), C Kevin Mawae (calf), G Benji Olson (team decision); Probable: DE Antwan Odom (ankle), DT Albert Haynesworth (hamstring), LB David Thornton (knee), RB LenDale White (knee).
Fantasy take: Haynesworth and White put in a full practice on Friday and should be active in Week 17.