Fantasy injury report: Week 14

The following is a list of injured players for Week 14 (Dec. 6-10) and all the fantasy implications:
Dec. 9-10
Arizona Cardinals
Out: S Aaron Francisco (calf), DE Ross Kolodziej (quadriceps); Questionable: WR Anquan Boldin (toe), WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin); Probable: QB Kurt Warner (left elbow), WR Jerheme Urban (heel).
Fantasy take: Boldin and Fitzgerald were both limited in Friday's practice and will be gametime decisions. WRs Bryant Johnson and Sean Morey would see more work if one or both are out. Warner is listed as probable and will start in Seattle.
Fantasy take: TE Alge Crumpler (team decision) was limited in Friday's practice but does not appear on the injury report. He's a low-end No. 1 fantasy tight end in Week 14.
Baltimore Ravens
Out: DT Justin Bannan (knee), WR Demetrius Williams (ankle); Questionable: CB Chris McAlister (knee), RB Justin Green (thigh), FB Le'Ron McLain (illness), S Ed Reed (hip), TE Todd Heap (thigh), CB Samari Rolle (shoulder), S Gerome Sapp (thigh); Probable: RB Cory Ross (head), LB Bart Scott (hand), LB Gary Stills (knee), TE Daniel Wilcox (hip).
Fantasy take: Heap missed Friday's practice, so his status for Week 14 remains uncertain. TEs Quinn Sypniewski and Daniel Wilcox would see more work if Heap is out. The Ravens have some significant injuries on defense, which is bad news against QB Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.
Buffalo Bills
Out: DE Bryan Copeland (knee), RB Anthony Thomas, LB Coy Wire (neck), DE Chris Kelsey (ankle); Questionable: CB Jerametrius Butler (calf), RB Marshawn Lynch (ankle), T Jason Peters (hip), WR Justin Jenkins (illness).
Fantasy take: Thomas was placed on injured reserve and is out for the season. Lynch worked without limits in Friday's practice and ran with the first-team offense, so he has a definite chance to start in Week 14. Reports indicate he could share carries with RB Fred Jackson, so keep tabs on this situation. WR Lee Evans (illness) and S Donte Whitner (illness) returned to practice and will be active against Miami.
Carolina Panthers
Out: WR Dwayne Jarrett (knee); Probable: LB Na'il Diggs (calf), RB DeShaun Foster (head), S Chris Harris (shoulder).
Fantasy take: RB DeShaun Foster (head) returned to practice and will start in Week 14. He's no more than a fantasy flex option.
Cincinnati Bengals
Out: T Willie Anderson (knee); Questionable: S Madieu Williams (thigh); Probable: C Eric Ghiaciuc (knee), WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh (back), CB Deltha O'Neal (knee), DT Domata Peko (ankle), DE Bryan Robinson (toe), G Bobbie Williams (foot).
Cleveland Browns
Questionable: TE Steve Heiden (ankle), LB David McMillan (knee), LB Antwan Peek (knee), DL Ethan Kelley (knee), DL Orpheus Roye (knee), CB Eric Wright (knee); Probable: RT Kevin Shaffer (knee), DL Robaire Smith (neck).
Dallas Cowboys
Out: WR Terry Glenn (knee); Questionable: T Marc Colombo (ankle); Probable: WR Patrick Crayton (ankle), CB Anthony Henry (ankle).
Fantasy take: Crayton will start in Detroit, so he's safe to use in all fantasy football leagues based on the favorable matchup.
Denver Broncos
Doubtful: S Nick Ferguson (knee); Questionable: WR Javon Walker (knee), WR Brandon Stokley (knee); Probable: DE John Engelberger (shoulder), RB Andre Hall (ankle), WR Glenn Martinez (ankle), G Isaac Snell (thigh), LB Nate Webster (ribs), LB Jamie Winborn (hamstring), RB Selvin Young (elbow).
Fantasy take: Hall and Young both put in full practices, but RB Travis Henry is back atop the Denver depth chart and will start against Kansas City. Walker and Stokley are questionable, but both are expected to be active.
Detroit Lions
Out: S LaMarcus Hicks (ankle), WR Roy Williams (knee); Probable: DE Ikaika Alama-Francis (hamstring).
Fantasy take: WRs Calvin Johnson and Shaun McDonald will start and see more opportunities with Williams out. WR Mike Furrey will move into the slot and also has added value.
Green Bay Packers
Out: DT Johnny Jolly (shoulder); Doubtful: TE Bubba Franks (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (hamstring), LB Tracy White (ankle); Questionable: CB Charles Woodson (toe); Probable: T Chad Clifton (knee), QB Brett Favre (right elbow, left shoulder), DE Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (ankle), T Mark Tauscher (ankle), DT Corey Williams (back).
Fantasy take: Favre put in a full practice on Friday and is expected to start in Week 14. TE Donald Lee will continue to see most of the work with Franks at less than 100 percent. Green Bay has some injuries on defense, but this unit is still a solid fantasy option against Oakland. Clifton and Tauscher are probable, which is good news for the Packers offensive line.
Houston Texans
Out: QB Matt Schaub (left shoulder), RB Ahman Green (knee); Questionable: LB Danny Clark (groin); Probable: TE Mark Bruener (shoulder), RB Ron Dayne (ankle), P Matt Turk (back), G Chester Pitts (knee), T Ephraim Salaam (hand).
Fantasy take: Schaub is listed as out, so QB Sage Rosenfels will start in Week 14. Green has been placed on injured reserve and is out for the season, so Dayne will start against Tampa Bay and for the remainder of 2007.
Indianapolis Colts
Out: DT Raheem Brock (rib); Questionable: LB Gary Brackett (hip), T Ryan Diem (knee), WR Marvin Harrison (knee); Probable: RB Kenton Keith (illness).
Fantasy take: Harrison didn't work in Friday's practice, and his status for Week 14 remains uncertain at best. WR Anthony Gonzalez would start in Baltimore if Harrison is out of action. He's a decent option in larger leagues. DE Robert Mathis (team decision), DB Bob Sanders (team decision) and T Charlie Johnson (team decision) were all removed from the injury report.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: DE Reggie Hayward (groin), LB Mike Peterson (hand); Probable: G Vince Manuwai (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Jacksonville has some significant injuries on defense, but this unit is still a nice fantasy option in Week 14.
Kansas City Chiefs
Out: T Damion McIntosh (knee), T Kyle Turley (back), RB Larry Johnson (foot); Questionable: S Greg Wesley (head), LB Donnie Edwards (hamstring); Probable: QB Brodie Croyle (back), LB Napoleon Harris (hip), LB Derrick Johnson (player decision).
Fantasy take: Johnson missed Friday's practice and is still out for Week 14. RB Kolby Smith will start in Denver, but the loss of McIntosh and Turley hurts the Chiefs offensive line. Croyle returned to work and is expected to start, but he has minimal value. The Chiefs have some significant injuries on defense, which could hurt this unit's value.
Miami Dolphins
Questionable: RB Jesse Chatman (ankle), WR Marty Booker (knee), LB Channing Crowder (foot), LB Joey Porter (shoulder), DT Keith Traylor (hamstring), DT Vonnie Holliday (ankle), CB Michael Lehan (groin), DE Matt Roth; Probable: OT Vernon Carey (back).
Fantasy take: Chatman was limited for Friday's practice, so RBs Samkon Gado or Lorenzo Booker could start or see added work in Buffalo. Booker was also limited, but he has minimal value for fantasy football owners.
Minnesota Vikings
Out: DE Erasmus James (knee); Doubtful: S Mike Doss (hamstring), S Tank Williams (knee); Questionable: G Artis Hicks (back), LB E.J. Henderson (illness), WR Troy Williamson (concussion); Probable: DT Spencer Johnson (groin), CB Antoine Winfield (hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (knee), LB Dontarrious Thomas (groin).
Fantasy take: Peterson put in a full practice on Friday and will start in Week 14. Minnesota does have defensive injuries, but this unit is still an attractive one for owners. The possible return of Winfield is bad news for San Francisco WR Arnaz Battle.
New England Patriots
Questionable: S Rashad Baker (ankle), G Steve Neal (shoulder); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder).
Fantasy take: RB Aaron Stecker and Thomas would see more work if Bush is out. Since it's a Monday night contest, fantasy footballers who have Bush need to add Stecker as insurance.
New York Giants
Out: S Gibril Wilson (knee); Questionable: WR Plaxico Burress (ankle), S James Butler (hamstring), LB Antonio Pierce (ankle), CB Aaron Ross (hamstring); Probable: RB Brandon Jacobs (hamstring), TE Jeremy Shockey (stomach), WR Steve Smith (hamstring).
Fantasy take: Burress didn't practice again on Friday, but he's still expected to start in Week 14. Jacobs put in a full practice on Friday and will start in Philadelphia, barring setbacks. RB Reuben Droughns should also see more looks with RB Derrick Ward out for the season.
New York Jets
Doubtful: WR Jerricho Cotchery (finger); Questionable: WR Laveranues Coles (ankle), TE James Dearth (foot), C Nick Mangold (calf), DT Dewayne Robertson (knee); Probable: TE Chris Baker (back), WR Chris Davis (shoulder), TE Joe Kowalewski (shoulder), WR Brad Smith (back), WR Wallace Wright (thigh).
Fantasy take: Cotchery is listed as doubtful, so WRs Brad Smith and Justin McCareins will see more work. Coles did limited work all week, but he should be active against a mediocre Cleveland pass defense.
Oakland Raiders
Out: S Jarrod Cooper (knee); Doubtful: QB Daunte Culpepper (quadriceps), C Jake Grove (knee); Probable: QB Josh McCown (left finger).
Fantasy take: McCown was active in Friday's practice and will start with Culpepper at less than 100 percent. WRs Jerry Porter (team decision) and Ronald Curry (team decision) returned to work and should start in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles
Questionable: RB Brian Westbrook (knee), FS Brian Dawkins (back); Probable: WR Jason Avant (quadriceps), DT Brodrick Bunkley (knee), WR Kevin Curtis (thigh), QB Donovan McNabb (ankle, right thumb), S Quintin Mikell (knee), CB Lito Sheppard (knee).
Fantasy take: Westbrook was rested limited in Friday's practice, but he's still expected to start in Week 14. However, be sure to keep tabs on his status at gametime. McNabb put in full practices all week and should return to action against the New York Giants. Curtis also put in a full week and will start.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Doubtful: S Troy Polamalu (knee); Questionable: LB Andre Frazier (groin), LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring); Probable: RB Najeh Davenport (foot), LB James Harrison (player decision).
Fantasy take: WR Hines Ward (team decision) was removed from the injury report and will start in Week 14. WR Santonio Holmes (ankle) is not on the injury report and should return to face New England. Polamalu missed Friday's practice and could be out, which hurts the Steelers defense.
San Diego Chargers
Out: DE Luis Castillo (ankle); Questionable: LB Shawne Merriman (calf), RB Darren Sproles (knee); Probable: DE Jacques Cesaire (thumb), C Nick Hardwick (foot).
Fantasy take: The continued absence of Castillo is good news for Tennessee RBs LenDale White and Chris Brown. Merriman missed Friday's practice, so keep tabs on his status as he could be a gametime decision. IDP leaguers might have to seek healthier alternatives.
San Francisco 49ers
Out: CB Marcus Hudson (knee); Doubtful: CB Shawntae Spencer (quadriceps), QB Alex Smith (right shoulder, right forearm); Questionable: WR Arnaz Battle (ankle), S Mark Roman (ankle); Probable: RB Frank Gore (ankle), WR Jason Hill (groin), QB Shaun Hill (right finger), LB Derek Smith (groin), CB Donald Strickland (knee) .
Fantasy take: Battle is listed as questionable for Week 14, so keep tabs on his status. Gore put in a full practice on Friday and will start against Minnesota. QB Trent Dilfer will continue to start with Smith at less than 100 percent.
Seattle Seahawks
Out: WR D.J. Hackett (ankle), CB Josh Wilson (quadriceps); Probable: C Chris Spencer (oblique), DT Rocky Bernard (groin), K Josh Brown (team decision), LB Will Herring (hamstring), RB Shaun Alexander (wrist), S Mike Green (knee).
Fantasy take: Hackett is out for Week 14, so WRs Nate Burleson and Bobby Engram will see more work. Alexander practiced all week and will start against Arizona.
St. Louis Rams
Out: CB Eric Bassey (knee), T Rob Petitti (concussion); Doubtful: QB Gus Frerotte (right shoulder); Questionable: QB Marc Bulger (concussion), WR Brandon Williams (ankle); Probable: DE James Hall (ankle), RB Brian Leonard (knee), C Brett Romberg (ankle), LB Will Witherspoon (groin).
Fantasy take: QB Brock Berlin could start in Week 14 after Bulger had a setback earlier this week. Head coach Scott Linehan said Bulger will not start unless he's 100 percent, so keep tabs of his status at gametime.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Doubtful: RB Michael Pittman (ankle); Questionable: RB B.J. Askew (ankle), WR Joey Galloway (toe), QB Jeff Garcia (back), WR Ike Hilliard (knee), LB Ryan Nece (groin), DE Greg Spires (calf); Probable: DE Kevin Carter (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Galloway was limited during Friday's practice, so keep tabs on his status this weekend. However, chances are that he and Hilliard will both be active. Garcia's status for Week 14 remains uncertain (he'll be a gametime decision), so QB Luke McCown could be under center for a second consecutive week. Pittman continues to deal with injuries and is a serious question mark.
Tennessee Titans
Out: S Chris Hope (back), WR Brandon Jones (groin); Questionable: DT Albert Haynesworth (hamstring); Probable: DT Tony Brown (knee), G Benji Olson (back), TE Bo Scaife (shoulder), RB LenDale White (finger).
Fantasy take: Haynesworth missed Friday's practice and will be a gametime decision. His absence would hurt the Tennessee defense and make San Diego RB LaDainian Tomlinson even more attractive as a fantasy starter. White and Scaife returned to practice and should start in Week 14. The absence of Jones will mean more looks for WR Justin Gage. WR Roydell Williams (player decision) was removed from the injury report.