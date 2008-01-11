Fantasy injury report: Divisional round

The following is a list of injured players for Divisional Weekend (Jan. 12-13) and all the fantasy implications:

Jan. 12

Green Bay Packers
Questionable: CB Will Blackmon (foot); Probable: LB Nick Barnett (hamstring), WR Greg Jennings (groin), WR Koren Robinson (knee), DT Corey Williams (hamstring), CB Charles Woodson (toe).

Fantasy take: Jennings and Robinson were limited in Thursday's practice, but both should be active in the divisional round. WR James Jones (hamstring) returned to work and will be active against Seattle.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: LB Mike Peterson (hand); Probable: WR Reggie Williams (back); Full practice: DT John Henderson (hamstring), DT Grady Jackson (knee).

Fantasy take: Williams returned to work in Friday's practice and will be active in New England. The Jaguars have some injuries on defense, but this unit is still a viable option for fantasy footballers in the divisional round.

New England Patriots
Questionable: S Willie Andrews (elbow), TE Kyle Brady (foot), RB Kyle Eckel (stomach), S Rodney Harrison (thigh), CB Ellis Hobbs (groin), T Nick Kaczur (foot), G Steve Neal (shoulder), TE Stephen Spach (knee), CB Antwain Spann (hamstring); Probable: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder).

Fantasy take: WR Wes Welker (team decision) was limited in Thursday's practice, but he was removed from the injury report and will be fine for the divisional round. Tom Brady put in a full practice and will start against Jacksonville.

Seattle Seahawks
Questionable: WR D.J. Hackett (ankle); Probable: RB Shaun Alexander (wrist), LB Kevin Bentley (illness), DT Rocky Bernard (groin), WR Deion Branch (calf), S Mike Green (knee), QB Matt Hasselbeck (thigh), T Walter Jones (shoulder), DE Patrick Kerney (knee), LB Niko Koutouvides (knee) .

Fantasy take: Hackett missed Thursday's practice and is a question mark for the divisional round. Branch was limited, but he expects to be active. Alexander, Hasselbeck, Jones and Kerney all practiced without restrictions and will start in Green Bay.

Jan. 13

Dallas Cowboys
Questionable: WR Terrell Owens (ankle); Probable: WR Terry Glenn (knee), C Andre Gurode (knee).

Fantasy take: Owens was listed as limited in Friday's practice, but it looks like he will be active and start in the divisional round. In fact, he told the NFL Network's Deion Sanders that fans should get "their popcorn ready" in a recent interview. Glenn and Gurode put in full practices and should be fine to face the New York Giants.

Indianapolis Colts
Questionable: TE Ben Utecht (shoulder); Probable: T.J. Rushing (illness).

Fantasy take: WR Marvin Harrison (knee) was active in Friday's practice and was not listed on the injury report this week, so it appears he'll return to action in the divisional round. Utecht is listed as questionable, but he put in full work in Friday's practice. DB Bob Sanders (team decision) was removed from the injury report and will start against San Diego.

New York Giants
Out: CB Kevin Dockery (hip); Doubtful: CB Sam Madison (stomach); Questionable: WR Plaxico Burress (ankle); Probable: TE Kevin Boss (illness), T Kareem McKenzie (ankle), C Shaun O'Hara (knee).

Fantasy take: Burress was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable, but he will start against Dallas in the divisional round. Boss returned to full work and will be active as well. The possible loss of Madison is positive news for Terrell Owens and the Cowboys wide receivers.

San Diego Chargers
Doubtful: TE Antonio Gates; Questionable: FB Lorenzo Neal (fibula); Probable: K Nate Kaeding (fibula), CB Antonio Cromartie (illness).

Fantasy take: Reports indicate Gates will miss the divisional round, so TE Brandon Manumaleuna could start in his absence. WR Chris Chambers (team decision) was removed from the injury report and will start. K Dave Rayner will handle kickoffs, but Kaeding should be fine for field-goal attempts in Indianapolis.

