Fantasy implications for Steelers-Titans postponement 

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 08:35 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marcas_Grant
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

The Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed from its original Sunday date and could be played on Monday or Tuesday. That leaves fantasy managers with plenty of questions about what will happen with their matchups this week.

Will the stats for that game count for fantasy?

Yes. If the game is played on Monday or Tuesday – as anticipated – then the fantasy points from that game will count in your Week 4 matchup.

I have COVID roster spots in my league. Can I use them for any Steelers or Titans?

Those spots are for players who have been confirmed to test positive AND have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 List. Until a player in this game matches that designation, those spots cannot be used.

What happens to waivers for Week 5?

The final decision on waivers will be made once a day for the game is confirmed. If the game is played on Monday, then waivers will operate as they would during a normal week. If the game is played on Tuesday, waivers will occur one day later than normal for NFL public leagues and private leagues with one-day waiver periods. Those waivers will still process before Thursday Night Football.

For private leagues with two-day or more waivers, we will message the commissioners of these leagues letting them know they should update their settings for Week 4 to one-day waivers.

When will the standings update?

If the game is played on Monday, the standings will update as usual on Tuesday morning. If the game is played on Tuesday, the standings will be updated on Wednesday morning.

As we learn more, we will update all of our channels to make sure you have the most up-to-date information.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who wishes he had some more Swedish Fish. Send him your candy cravings that stuck or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.

