Fantasy impact of Tony Romo's injury on the Cowboys

Dez Bryant's stock takes the biggest hit here. Using the RotoViz Game Splits app, in 70 games with Tony Romo under center Bryant averages 5.14 receptions, .74 touchdowns, and 73.24 receiving yards per game. In his 14 games without Romo, those numbers drop to 3.79 receptions, .5 touchdowns, and 49.43 receiving yards per game. Extrapolate those numbers out to a full season, and Bryant loses roughly 60 fantasy points without Romo. Now, this is a small sample size, and I doubt Dez's drop will be that precipitous in 2016 if he plays the full year, but it speaks to what type of fantasy receiver Dez is. As Matt Harmon explained on the most recent NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, Bryant never approaches the target volume of the Antonio Brown's and Julio Jones' of the world, but remains a WR1 in fantasy because he is a truly elite red-zone threat. The lack of Romo likely means fewer trips to the red zone for Bryant, and thus, fewer fantasy points. As it stands right now, Bryant looks more like a WR2 sans Romo, and should be targeted in Round 3 or 4 instead of Round 1 or 2 as he'd been going all offseason.