Fantasy impact of Jordy Nelson's ACL injury

Davante Adams is finally worth all that hype. I've been pretty vocal all offseason that Adams was a candidate to be overdrafted in the wake of waves of offseason puff pieces. The inefficient nature of his rookie season, and the lack of available targets in the Green Bay offense were major stumbling blocks. The injury to Nelson erases the latter, and thus changes everything. Rising to the starting role, Adams is now a candidate for 110 targets, and that might well be his floor. Rodgers tested him all through the preseason, and results were mixed. However, volume is the name of the game when looking for sneaky WR2 candidates in the mid-rounds. Even if Adams is inefficient for a second straight year, he'll see enough of the passing pie to be viable. Being attached to Rodgers doesn't hurt, either. He's now an easy sicth to seventh round pick in PPR leagues, and being more aggressive than that to target him could prove to be a wise maneuver.