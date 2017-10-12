Fantasy impact of Ezekiel Elliott suspension saga

Published: Oct 12, 2017 at 10:25 AM

So, there's a lot to unpack with the news breaking that the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could be enforced following his Week 6 bye.

A few things off the bat. First, the immediate moves to make for fantasy football purposes are to add Alfred Morris and/or Darren McFadden. Morris has been active all season and has eight carries for 87 yards in relief work. McFadden, meanwhile, has been a healthy scratch the last few weeks, but he was the primary backup to Zeke in the past and could retake that role moving forward. There's no clear "next man up" in this situation, so add one (or both) and hope for the best. Neither will be a one-for-one replacement, but there will be volume and fantasy production to be had.

Secondly, don't drop Elliott or do anything rash. As you can see below, this situation is far from over.

Stay tuned as this process continues to play out, but make moves on Elliott's backups ASAP. Odds are we won't know anything definitive on if the suspension hits this year, is thrown out, or pushed to 2018 until later in the month. In the event the suspension is upheld, per the league "Elliott is eligible to return to the team on Friday, November 24 following the Cowboys' Thursday, November 23 game against the Los Angeles Chargers." That's the Thanksgiving Day game, which would allow Zeke to suit up for the Week 13 matchup against the Washington Redskins, also on a Thursday.

*-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy writer/editor for the NFL, who encourages you to check out the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website and spend your time, energy, and money on a good cause. *

