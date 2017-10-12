Fantasy impact of Ezekiel Elliott suspension saga

A few things off the bat. First, the immediate moves to make for fantasy football purposes are to add Alfred Morris and/or Darren McFadden. Morris has been active all season and has eight carries for 87 yards in relief work. McFadden, meanwhile, has been a healthy scratch the last few weeks, but he was the primary backup to Zeke in the past and could retake that role moving forward. There's no clear "next man up" in this situation, so add one (or both) and hope for the best. Neither will be a one-for-one replacement, but there will be volume and fantasy production to be had.