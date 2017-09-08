Fantasy impact of Ezekiel Elliott's injunction ruling

If you play in a dynasty league, keeper format or just like to look into the crystal ball, just bear in mind this isn't the end of the story. The judge didn't rule that Elliott will never serve his suspension, consider it as he simply put a pause on the process for the time being. Factor that into your future plans in those league varieties. We haven't heard the last of this case, not by a long shot. All we know right now is that Ezekiel Elliott will be available to use in fantasy football in games we did not expect him to be this time yesterday. React to that as you wish.