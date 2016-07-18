Fantasy impact of Dolphins signing Arian Foster

Without a doubt, Jay Ajayi's fantasy stock took on some water today, but Foster's addition does not completely sink the ship. There is no way the Dolphins can assign the veteran back anywhere close to the 21 touches a game Foster saw just last year in Houston. There's also the threat of another injury with Foster, the risk of which only increases as he ages. Chris Wesseling of Around the NFL wrote back in 2013 about the murky outlook for running backs coming off Achilles tendon injuries. Couple that with Foster's advanced age and career workload, hopefully fantasy owners understand what kind of long odds one of our favorites has to climb to even approach the status he held for so many years.