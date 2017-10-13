Fantasy Hipsters Week 6 guide: Start Jerick McKinnon

-- The Rams and Jaguars will have as many combined wins as they did in the entire 2016 season (7) after one of them wins on Sunday. I'm in on both of these teams. They have identities with a high-flying exciting offense under Sean McVay and a tough defense-first approach in Jacksonville. Wait, you came for a fantasy take? Don't box me in, man.

-- Since Week 3, the Saints have the NFL's No. 1 total defense, giving up fewer than 250 yards per game (237.0). Should we suddenly stop targeting the Saints defense in fantasy? No, but we might want to stop watching Jay Cutler. New Orleans' ranking here is boosted by facing off with the aforementioned quarterback, who turned in 168 yards on his 28 attempts and took four sacks.

-- Adrian Peterson has seen most of his production out of the single-back formation, as his 4.52 yards per carry ranks 7th-most among running backs with 100 or more single-back carries the last three years. He's a role player. Don't let any name-brand-loving fantasy analyst tell you otherwise. Peterson could make me look stupid for writing this. Actually, how could I possibly look stupid in this cardigan despite the fact it's still 77 degrees out? You're right. I'm fine.