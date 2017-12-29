Fantasy Hipsters Week 17 guide: Setting trends

HARMON: We finally come to a fork in the road of our mail satchel journey here. I agree, keeping a quarterback probably isn't the move for the reasons you laid out. However, I'll disagree in that if I have to keep one of them (don't put me in a box) I'll roll with the vintage veteran. Look, even at his best, and I know we think he will be great, Jimmy Garoppolo is highly unlikely to post the near QB1 overall numbers week-in-week-out like Tom Brady does. It hurts to take the mainstream player, but Brady is so old he's basically an antique at this point. So, in some way, it's still on brand.