Fantasy Hipsters Week 12 overrated plays: Eifert, Ware

If you drafted Spencer Ware back in August, you probably knew Jamaal Charles was way too mainstream, man. And you were totally on point. Ware was great during the first few weeks of the season before he sold out and decided to quit racking up receiving yards. In fact, much of the appeal with Ware in fantasy this year was due to his ability to gain all-purpose yards. But over his last three games he's collected his fewest scrimmage yard totals of the season with 47 in Week 8, 72 in Week 10 and 85 in Week 11 (missed Week 9 with a concussion). I know what you're thinking: He's trending up! Don't stoop to that average way of thinking. You're way too cool for that.