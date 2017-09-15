Fantasy Hipsters guide to Week 2: Get Nelson Agholor

-- Joe Flacco should throw less. He's 11-0 with a 101.1 passer rating over the last five seasons in games that he attempts 30 or fewer passes. Compare that to a 19-29 record with a 79.6 rating in the same span when he throws more than 30 times. I hear the team is converting him to running back.

-- T.J. Watt had two sacks and a pick in his NFL debut. J.J. Watt has never done that. The young rookie is clearly better than his older brother at football. One game proves that.

-- The Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in seven straight games dating back to last year. Safe to say the Giants need an offensive spark. Or a run game. Or Odell Beckham Jr. back. Anything really.

-- Drew Brees is the only quarterback to have four-plus starts against Tom Brady and have a winning record (3-1). He must have been on the TB12 diet before TB12.

-- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette faced eight-plus defenders in the box on 57.7 percent of his rush attempts. Dude still ran for a hundo and a score. There's a chance he's good. - Franchise