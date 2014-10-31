Fantasy friendly Week 9 matchups: 51 player preview

Get ready to hop on the struggle bus with the rest of the fantasy world because the waiver wire is looking pretty crummy in the heart of these big bye weeks. So you, me and everyone else are deploying players that would be riding the pine otherwise. But that's why you're reading this right? To absorb some advice on which players are the best options in such a tough week. Hopefully a few of the words below can help you out somewhere along the line. You know, that's how I look at life. If I can help just one fantasy team per week get a win, then I'm really making a difference in the world.