Fantasy Free Agent Wish List: Brady, Winston

Tom Brady»Patriots: There have been a ton of rumors surrounding the future Hall of Famer, with the 49ers, Chargers and Raiders among the interested teams. But seriously, why would Brady leave the Patriots? New England is also his best fantasy landing spot, because he has mastered the offense and the team will no doubt add some weapons via free agency or the draft. If Brady does shockingly leave the P-Men, however, I'd like to see him land in Los Angeles for fantasy football purposes.