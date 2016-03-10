Fantasy free agency recap: What every signing means

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Sanu's signing is an interesting one for the Falcons. While on the surface one might think that they found their new No. 2 wide receiver and the heir apparent to Roddy White, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Sanu played almost exclusively from the slot last year, a place where the Falcons' Justin Hardy was starting to play well from last year as well. What Atlanta needed opposite Julio Jones was a field stretcher who could also do work with intermediate routes, and neither of those are ways one might describe Sanu. Per Nathan Jahnke of ProFootballFocus.com, Sanu had the fifth-lowest yards per route run in the league last year, White had the lowest. That's not exactly a big step up, especially for a player who is duplicating someone already on the roster. Fantasy fans will want to stear clear of Sanu unless we see him emerge in the preseason as a legitimate outside receiver. - AG