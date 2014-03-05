Fantasy free agency primer: Top players by position

Published: Mar 05, 2014 at 06:17 AM

Free agency promises to shake up the fantasy rankings for a great number of players. We're taking a look at the biggest names who could impact fantasy rankings in the fall.

Quarterbacks

Michael Vick tops a lackluster list of fantasy free agent quarterbacks. But wherever the veteran lands, he's likely to make an impact. Will it be enough to sway fantasy owners' opinion of him? Read

Running backs

Wide receivers

Eric Decker is front and center among free agent receivers. He's joined by a cast of characters that are certain to be on fantasy radars when draft time rolls around. Read

Tight ends

The tight end position has vexed fantasy owners over the past few seasons. The list of fantasy tight end options in free agency is likely to cause an equal amount of consternation. Read

