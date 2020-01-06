Fantasy Football: Which players could be 2020 busts?

Published: Jan 06, 2020 at 04:50 AM

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to recap Wild Card Weekend! The guys first start out with the biggest news of the day which is the Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as their next head coach (3:17). Next up, the duo talks about the big questions surrounding Tom Brady -- which team will he play for or will he retire (14:23)? Then, they get into players with big fantasy seasons in 2019 and if we'll see major regression in 2020 (24:13)? Lastly, the group ends the show with the Monday Mashup -- which quarterbacks represent which breakfast item (34:48)?

