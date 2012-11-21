Fantasy football: Week 12 trade deadline strategies

Wes Welker, WR, New England Patriots: In the face of adversity, you search for security. Rob Gronkowski is out, Aaron Hernandez is hurt, Brandon Lloyd has been an abject failure this fantasy season and Julian Edelman is making an appearance once again for the Patriots. As they make a push for the best record in the AFC, look for Brady to get that connection with his favorite target back into power rotation from here on out. With Welker nursing an injury the past five weeks, he ought to be in the clear and ready to get back to the player he was when he was averaging 14 points per week. Sure the schedule isn't the most favorable, with Houston and San Francisco in back-to-back weeks, but this isn't some young quarterback we're talking about having to step up with the stakes raised. Plus, if you make it to the Super Bowl, you're looking at Jacksonville in Week 16.