Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receiver

Gabriel Davis balled out in Week 15 with Emmanuel Sanders sidelined. He led the Bills with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Davis was able to showcase his two biggest traits as a receiver -- the ability to stretch the field and to be utilized in the end zone. Davis has had trouble putting up consistent production because he has operated as the fourth receiver -- but he has outperformed Sanders for some time now, and after this big performance there is a chance he jumps Sanders on the depth chart. If Sanders is out again next week, Davis would once again see a big boost in fantasy value.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw seven targets against the Ravens, which tied ﻿Davante Adams﻿ for the most on Green Bay. He caught five of them for 98 yards and a touchdown. MVS now has at least seven targets in three of his last four games -- with over 20 fantasy points in two of those. He showed last week that he still doesn't bring the safest floor, when he scored five points on five targets, but he has been getting more consistent volume and remains the Packers' best downfield threat. He will be in play in a favorable matchup next week against the Browns, who struggle against the deep ball.

DeVante Parker tied for Dolphins team lead with eight targets, catching four for a team-high 68 yards and a touchdown. He was good for nearly 17 fantasy points in Week 15. He got a boost from ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ missing the game and there is a chance Waddle is back next week, but do not overlook Parker. He has now had at least seven targets in every game but one that he has played this season. He has also scored over 11 fantasy points in four straight -- and over 16 in three of those. He is in play in a favorable matchup against the Saints next Monday Night.

Laquon Treadwell saw a team-high nine targets, catching six for 57 yards. That was good for nearly a dozen fantasy points, but the volume is what is important. Treadwell has now seen at least five targets in four straight games -- with his fantasy points increasing in each of the last four. He has scored between 9.3 and 11.7 fantasy points in each. He shows that he brings a safe floor due to volume, and he has a favorable matchup next week against the Jets. If you are going deeper for a flex option, Treadwell is a name for you.