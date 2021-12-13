Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Running back

Rashaad Penny is finally healthy and making the most of the opportunities he is getting in Seattle. In Week 14, Penny played 58 percent of the snaps, carrying the ball 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted just once, catching it for 1 yard. Penny showed his explosiveness and was able to take advantage of a great matchup against the Texans. He will not have nearly as good of a matchup next week against the Rams, but he gets the Bears and Lions after. Penny should continue to operate as Seattle's lead back for as long as he is healthy. He is the top running back target of the week and his explosiveness makes him a flex next week, with higher upside.

Jeff Wilson played 59 percent of the snaps with 13 carries for 56 yards. It was not the big fantasy day we had hoped for with Elijah Mitchell sidelined, but the 49ers have an extremely friendly schedule coming up facing the Falcons, Titans and Texans over the next three weeks. Mitchell could return next week, but he has been banged up with multiple injuries all season and Wilson has operated as the lead back when he misses time. If Mitchell was to miss any time in the fantasy playoffs, Wilson would be an RB2 with upside in those matchups.

Phillip Lindsay made his Dolphins debut in Week 12, logging 12 carries on 15 snaps, going for 42 yards against the Panthers. We did not see him in Week 13, but the Dolphins may not have a choice but to use him next week as both ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ are currently on the COVID-19 reserve list. If those two are sidelined, Lindsay becomes a great option against the Jets. Even if only one sits, Lindsay would be in play as a flex option. If both suit up, you can get away from Lindsay. But the matchup is too good to leave him on the waiver wire, just in case.

Austin Ekeler exited in the third quarter of a blow-out win against the Giants on Sunday with an ankle injury. The Chargers are saying Ekeler will be fine, but they do play on Thursday, so it would be smart to grab a backup RB there just in case. The issue is there are multiple options. On Sunday, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley each played 27 percent of the snaps. Jackson logged nine carries for 35 yards, while catching his lone target for seven yards. Kelley ran for 33 yards on 10 carries while catching his only target for five yards. It was basically the pointing Spider-Man GIF for these two backs. There is also the possibility ﻿Larry Rountree III﻿ is utilized if Ekeler misses next week against the Chiefs. I would rank them Jackson, Kelley, Rountree if that was to happen, as Jackson is the most explosive and best suited to fill in the passing game. Kelley seems to be ahead of the pecking order over Rountree and could get goal-line work, but since they have two options there it becomes a little volatile. If Ekeler suits up, you avoid using any of the three.

Craig Reynolds played 45 percent of the snaps and led the Lions with 11 carries for 83 yards. He also caught both his targets for 16 yards, giving him 99 total and double-digit fantasy points. D'Andre Swift has been banged up and there's been reports that he could continue to miss time, while Jamaal Williams is on the COVID list. If they were to miss Week 15, Reynolds would be a volume flex option. ﻿Godwin Igwebuike﻿ also played 45 percent of the snaps and had eight carries for 25 yards. He would be a deeper option if the Lions' top two backs missed time moving forward.