Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 13 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receiver

Van Jefferson saw nine targets in Week 12, behind only ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿, who each saw 10. Jefferson caught three for 93 yards and a touchdown, while playing 98 percent of the snaps. Jefferson has seen at least seven targets in three straight and four of the past five games. Jefferson is clearly a big part of the Rams offense, especially as a field stretcher, meaning he is in play each week as a WR3 or flex option. His upside each week is high, depending if he and ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ can connect on a deep shot. He would be the top receiver target this week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw nine targets in Week 12, tied for the most on the team with ﻿Davante Davis﻿. That is a week after he saw a team-high 10 targets. This week he caught four of them for 50 yards. A week ago, he caught four for 123 yards and a touchdown. We know he possesses great down-field ability, but the consistent volume is new for him. That type of volume, paired with what he can do as a field stretcher, is enough to make him a weekly flex option, with much more upside. He is clearly the second option in this passing game.

Kenny Golladay went from being a mid-round fantasy pick to a waiver wire flier heading into Week 13. He saw a team-high seven targets, catching three for 50 yards. Before the game there was a report that the Giants wanted to get Golladay into the end zone for the first time all season, and they did force him an end-zone target. Still, the Giants are starting to feel the heat of their big offseason acquisition being a bust and could continue to force volume his way. He loses a lot of shine if ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ return, but if they are out again in Week 13 then Golladay would be a streaming option next week against Miami.

T.Y. Hilton saw five targets, catching four of them for 28 yards and a touchdown. He did not see huge volume, but ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ seems to trust Hilton in big spots. He has now seen five targets in two straight games as well and next week faces the Texans – a team he has thrived against in his career. He scored 12 fantasy points against them earlier this season, but that was on limited snaps in his first game back from the IR. He is a streaming flex option next week.

Josh Reynolds has ran the second-most routes among Lions receivers the last two weeks and tied for the team lead in targets on Thanksgiving (five). He led the Lions with 70 yards and scored a touchdown. He has clearly been a focal point of the offense since the Lions acquired him two weeks ago. Now only is he seeing some volume, but he is the receiver they are now taking downfield shots with as well. He has a very strong matchup next week against the Vikings and is actually in play as a streaming option.

Kendrick Bourne was second on the Patriots with six targets, catching five of them for 61 yards and two touchdowns -- good for 23 fantasy points. He has not reached that number in two of his past three games. He has been up and down all year, but he has shown to have a high ceiling as of late. He has four or more targets in six straight games. The Patriots have a tough matchup next week against the Bills, but if you are in need of a flex option, Bourne has shown touchdown tendencies as of late. He is a boom-or-bust option.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is on bye next week, but do not forget about him on the waiver wire. With A.J. Brown now joining ﻿Julio Jones﻿ on the IR, Westbrook-Ikhine is the default wide receiver one in Tennessee. He saw a team-high five targets, catching two for 25 yards and a touchdown. It might not sound like much, but he led the Titans in every receiving category in this one, as ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ didn't even throw for 100 yards. It may be tough sledding for Tennessee for now, but NWI should see enough volume at least while the other two are sidelined. Plus, you can likely get him for cheap as he is on bye. Just remember, you have to search for him if you sort by weekly projections!

DeSean Jackson saw four targets against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, catching three of them for 102 yards and a touchdown. It's a step in the right direction after seeing just one target in his first two games with the Raiders. He is clearly the Raiders' best deep threat and should see more volume not just because of this performance, but also because he gets the mini-bye to help get further acclimated in this offense. He is an upside shot worth taking, particularly in deeper formats.

Laviska Shenault Jr. saw a team-high nine targets, catching five of them for 33 yards. Also encouraging is the fact that he saw three targets in the red zone. He did not have a huge fantasy day, but this is his third straight game with at least five targets. It was also nice to see the Jags start using him in the slot more, as he ran 71 percent of routes from the slot. The Jags have a favorable schedule coming up and Shenault has upside if the offense around him can get going. For those in deep leagues, LaQuon Treadwell led the Jaguars with 53 receiving yards on eight targets, the second most on the Jags. He should continue to see playing time in three wide receiver sets with Jamal Agnew out for the year.