Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 11 of 2020 NFL season

2020. Week 11. Sunday afternoon.
What's something that feels like it isn't enough and probably really isn't? My water intake and my flex spot. The former I take care of by refilling the giant jug of water that has become an extension of my hand over the past several months.
The latter I try to solve by checking for Colts running back Nyheim Hines on the waiver wire. Whatever vagaries exist within the distribution of labor amongst Indy's other backs, Hines has a defined role and has excelled within it. Jordan Wilkins' opportunities aren't quite so established but he's still outplayed the frustrating – and frustrated – Jonathan Taylor. Also… the Packers are next up on the schedule. Their continued generosity to running backs is a potential boon.
Patriots running back Damien Harris has been a boon to New England's backfield. Rex Burkhead's touchdowns on Sunday night were the sizzle but Harris was the steak. He posted his third 100-yard game of the season against the Ravens during a biblical rainstorm and has run hard with every opportunity. Hopefully it's enough to wrest what claim Sony Michel has to the job.
From a human-interest standpoint, Alex Smith starting Sunday's game was a win for anyone who enjoys a good story. From a fantasy football standpoint, Sunday's game was a win for J.D. McKissic – 15 targets worth of win. It just added to a total that keeps him behind only Terry McLaurin for most looks on the team and has laid a pretty stable weekly floor.
We crave stability until it becomes monotony. I eschew water for apple juice instead. The short-term sugar rush should carry me through to Sunday night. I hope Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed can carry me through Week 11, though Matt Breida's availability could have as much to do with that as the Broncos defense.
Monday night.
Wrestling has become an unintended hobby. Every night I must wrangle a toddler into his pajamas. These two things are related. Adding and starting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Broncos this week doesn't involve nearly the same level of figurative arm-twisting.
If there is a thing I grapple with, it's the willingness to again put my trust in Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After ghosting fantasy mangers for much of the season, he's returned like a limited-time novelty fast food item – a lot of short-term endorphins leading to long-term indigestion. Those with weaker fantasy constitutions might want to consider MVS' counterpart Allen Lazard.
Tuesday late night.
How many times can one man start watching Plan 9 From Outer Space at near midnight before making it through without falling asleep? About the same number of times that man can think the old Ben Roethlisberger is back. A look at Pittsburgh's remaining schedule is less comforting than a malevolent earlobe flick on a cold winter's morning. But this week's matchup against the Jaguars feels like we can keep the façade of 2018 going for one more week.
Suggesting anyone stream Saints quarterback Jameis Winston this week is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Alas, this is the kind of hope the Falcons secondary gives us. Jameis is an emergency QB start in most situations – especially because Taysom Hill lurks in the huddle. There could be quarterback voodoo afoot in New Orleans this week. Be on guard.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who wonders why he hasn't listened to Cal Tjader in a while. Send your late night music gems or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.