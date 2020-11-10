Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 10 of 2020 NFL season

2020. Week 10. Sunday night.

For the first time in months, I greet the evening with calm. The stress and anxiety from the previous weeks had finally reached a denouement. Instead of worrying about all of the things, I only need to worry about some of the things. Like pandemics. And a fantasy roster filled with holes.

One of those things I have more control over than the other. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ can hopefully help. The Dolphins rookie quarterback truly showed the NFL world what he could do on Sunday. Friendly matchups against the snake-bitten Chargers and Jets sandwiched around a meeting with the Broncos, give the lefty hefty appeal.

It may not be long before Drew Lock turns back into a pumpkin, but midnight might hold off until after this week's game against the Raiders. After that, the schedule gets dicey. Those who are tardy might still get a fruit cup, but it'll mostly be cantaloupe. Good luck with that.

I go to wash my hands only to realize that the hand soap is empty. I manage to pour out just enough to get the job done. ﻿Jared Goff﻿ has not been the fantasy quarterback we might have hoped he would be this year. But the porous Seahawks secondary might be enough to get a good fantasy scoring lather going.

I reach for a paper towel. The roll is empty. That's why hoodies have pouches.

Monday morning.

Cold cuts can be breakfast meats if you just believe in yourself.

Likewise, ﻿Kalen Ballage﻿ made us believe he could be fantasy relevant. Perhaps it was the friendly Raiders run defense. Or perhaps he's submitting his application to the League of Adam Gase's Ex-Pats. Either way, if Justin Jackson isn't available this week, Ballage will get a chance to run it back in a revenge game against the Dolphins. It is with much more reluctance that I submit Joshua Kelley once again. While the rookie hasn't recaptured the magic of his first two weeks, his volume and usage rates remain tantalizing.

The sliced turkey and cheddar on mini bagels do their job. Unassuming but satisfying. J.D. McKissic has been fitting that bill in Washington this season. He leads the team in running back snaps and has had a safe double-digit floor over the past month. Pass-catching backs have been an issue of the Lions defense. McKissic has flex appeal.

﻿Duke Johnson﻿'s talent has always been appealing. His situations have not. Like a keychain bottle opener, you don't think of using it first, but it comes through in a pinch. If David Johnson is unavailable, Duke should see more work. His matchup against the Browns isn't great but he could help the running back-needy pop bottles.

Tuesday afternoon.

By the third large handful of pretzels, I wonder if I shouldn't have just made a proper lunch. I also wonder if the Panthers have truly unlocked ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿. He's become offensive coordinator Joe Brady's new fix-it man in the past three weeks. That could continue, especially if ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s shoulder injury is serious.

I wonder if ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿ just needed a change of scenery. Whatever the reason, he's the Raiders No. 1 wideout, leading the team in touchdown receptions and facing an uninspiring Broncos secondary.

I wonder why it's taken so long for the Vikings to make Irv Smith a thing. He might have only had four targets last week but three were in the red zone. In the roulette game that is fantasy tight end, having the ball land on Smith has touchdown potential.

I wonder if I should get something to wash down another handful of pretzels.