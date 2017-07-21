Fantasy football training camp battles to watch: AFC

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and jobs are up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles across the league. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. A year ago at this time, I wrote about Terrelle Pryor battling for snaps among a slew of Cleveland wide receivers. He went on to have a 1,000-yard season and now, he's being drafted as a top-20 fantasy receiver. Life comes at you fast, and there are hidden gems to uncover on every team. So who are we honing in on during training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below for the AFC squads and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks.